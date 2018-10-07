Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler: 'I made Tiger great again'

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler has some fun with “old man” Tiger Woods and Donald Trump inspired T-Shirts. (AP)

Tiger Woods’ return to prominence this year was a collective win for the golf world.

Even the guys he’s competing against.

When Woods won the Tour Championship for his first win in five years, the sport was injected with energy and attention it hadn’t seen since he was competitive.

It was the first time that Woods has won since a new generation of players including Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day have taken over.

That’s a group that includes Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who apparently celebrated with Woods after his win in September. Thomas posted a picture on Saturday from the party while he and Fowler flanked Woods wearing bright red “I made Tiger great again’ T-shirts.

“Felt like a great night to break in the new shirts… fun night celebrating TW’s win in Atlanta! Us players and especially the game is golf is happy to have you back and healthy old man! Here’s to some battles in the future.”

Thomas, the 2017 FedEx Cup and PGA Championship winner and leading money winner the last two years on Tour has thrived in the post-Tiger era of golf.

He also knows that Woods’ resurgence is good for the game and good for him, even if it means another tough competitor on Tour.

