Justin Thomas reveals skin cancer scare after mole in early stages of melanoma removed

World number five golfer Justin Thomas has revealed a recent skin cancer scare after having a mole removed from his leg.

Thomas has urged supporters to get themselves checked, and take care in the sun.

The 2017 PGA Championship winner suggested particular caution should be taken by young athletes who spend lots of time in the sun.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I recently had a scare at the dermatologist where a very small mole on my left leg was caught in the early stages of melanoma,” Thomas posted on Instagram.

“Luckily, we found it at a time where there should be no problems going forward.

“That being said, EVERYBODY GO GET CHECKED!! No harm can come from it and it’s the best way to catch anything before it becomes a serious issue.

“Especially for all the junior golfers (and other athletes) spending so much time in the sun. It is so important to make sure you’re monitoring your body – no matter how old you are or how much sunscreen you use.

“It really got my attention, and hoping it does the same to y’all!”

Melanoma is primarily caused by ultraviolet light exposure to those with low levels of skin pigment.

It is treated by removal.

Story continues



