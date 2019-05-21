Justin Thomas to return from wrist injury at Memorial

It appears Justin Thomas' injury sabbatical is coming to an end.

Thomas, who dropped out of the PGA Championship last Monday and the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks before that due to an ailing wrist, has committed to next week's Memorial. The tournament announced Thomas' participation on Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old, who dealt with a similar issue at the end of last season, hurt his wrist at the Honda Classic after hitting a tree with his club in March. In 11 starts this season, Thomas boasts five top 10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Genesis Open. His last event was at the 2019 Masters, where he finished T-12.

Thomas has played at Muirfield Village five times. He has posted back-to-back top 10s in his last two appearances, with a T-4 in 2017 his best finish.

The tournament also announced on Tuesday that Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson have joined the field. Five-time Memorial winner Tiger Woods has not publicly committed to Jack Nicklaus' tournament, but is expected to play in the Dublin, Oh. event.

The Memorial begins on May 30. Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champ.

