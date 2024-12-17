Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley and more predict the winner of The Showdown

The sun was shining in The Bahamas, families were waiting to play and truth be told, some pros were anxious to get to the range to practice – that’s one reason why they’re among the best players in the world and we are not – but your inveterate reporter stood outside of scoring at the 2024 Hero Challenge to ask some of the golfers in the field the hard, pressing questions of the day – such as who do you like in The Showdown?

Sure, we tossed a few soft balls in there too but with the matchup between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, we wanted to know who they thought would win.

This may not come as a big surprise but most of the votes from the PGA Tour pros tended to be for the Tour combo of McIlroy and Scheffler. Sam Burns, who is pals with Scottie, went with his guy and he wasn’t alone.

The Showdown: How to watch | Odds | Picks | Cost to play Shadow Creek

“My money is on Scottie and Rory,” said 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

“I’m going to take Rory and Scottie,” 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley said.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of the PGA Tour talk on the driving range before The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler v DeChambeau and Koepka at Shadow Creek Golf Course on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown)

No one actually picked Koepka, a five-time major winner, and DeChambeau, the reigning and two-time U.S. Open champion, but a couple were on the fence.

“Four great players so, I don’t know, it will probably be close,” said Akshay Bhatia.

“I think Bryson will take it more seriously than the rest of them but other than that I’m really not sure,” said Justin Thomas.

Leave it to the 2024 British Open champion Brian Harman to give the most definitive prediction: “My prediction is for me not caring a bit.”

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley and more predict who wins The Match