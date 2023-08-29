US turn to ‘frat boys’ in bid to beat Europe

Thomas's poor run of form has seen him drop out of the world's top 25 - Getty Images/Logan Whitton

Is the US captain counting on Justin Thomas being his Ian Poulter?

As Zach Johnson named his six wildcards on Tuesday for next month’s Ryder Cup in Rome and uttered declarations such as “JT is Team USA’s heart and soul” and “he has the passion and was born for this” it was difficult not to hark back to the Englishman they called ‘The Postman’.

Poulter, unlike Thomas, does not have two majors in his locker. And of course, Poulter was never world No 1. But there was a definite leap of faith shown by Johnson, his assistants and his six automatic qualifiers in picking Thomas.

It really did not sound too dissimilar to the biennial tradition when Poulter would command a wildcard regardless of his place on the points lists.

Saying that, Thomas has only played in two Ryder Cups and regardless of his performances in the Presidents Cup - so Ryder Cup-lite it is 0 percent - he will have to go some to emulate Poulter.

The courteous 30-year-old is not doing well in the impression stakes. His reaction when being unveiled by Johnson was anything but reminiscent of Poulter, the firebrand who at the 2010 match earned his “Postman” nickname by announcing before his singles against Matt Kuchar (that he won 5&4): “I will deliver.” Thomas’s demeanour was rather more a humble telegram.

“I’m very, very fortunate to be here,” he said. “I have had a lot of sleepless nights thinking about what could happen … You can want something too bad.”

‘Justin’s off form but he’s got the mentality’

He got it and maybe this is a reflection of how badly the Americans want to win on European soil for the first time in 30 years - one of the truly incredible stats in big-time sport. In the build-up to Johnson’s picks, Paul McGinley, the erudite winning captain of 2014, forecasted Thomas was a shoo-in and that Johnson would go “all European” in the completion of his dozen.

“Yeah, he’s off form but he’s got the mentality,” McGinley, now a Sky Sports analyst, said. “I mean how many times did we pick Poulter as wildcard over the years when he didn’t qualify by right? He always delivered because he had that mentality and was an easy fit into the team. Even though a guy might not have been massively on form, the personality was the important thing for us. That swayed it.”

Story continues

But this is America - with all its strength in depth - and not Europe, who, to be frank, has never been overloaded with options. Thomas has fallen outside of the top 25, with five missed cuts in his last eight starts. He has one made cut in the majors this year and just one top 10 in the last five months.

To see camaraderie win over Cameron Young and kinsmanship over Keegan Bradley is an indication that Johnson and the familiar batch of assistants are convinced that the buddy system, effectively brought in after the frosty scenes of the 2014 match under Tom Watson, is what it will take to lower the blue and gold in the Italian capital.

“JT has been, without question, the heart and soul of US Ryder Cup teams, our emotional leader,” Johnson said, talking about a golfer who has played six days in the Ryder Cup. “Overall he has a fantastic Ryder Cup record. His passion for the Ryder Cup is very evident. In my mind he is born for this. You just don’t leave JT at home.”

Cam Young is one man who can consider himself unlucky not to have been selected - Getty Images/Michael Reaves

It is a gamble, perhaps, but when you have lost six away, the chips hardly sizzle as they fly through the air. The Task Force set up after the Gleneagles fiasco - when Phil Mickelson, ever the politician, turned on captain Watson in the after-match press conference all but accusing him of not listening to the players - decided this would be less akin to a sports set-up and more a commune. Tightness equalled rightness.

Johnson acknowledged that last week he spoke to the six who automatically qualified - Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele - as well as shoo-ins Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler and asked who they wanted allowed in their Frat House.

Naturally, they said Thomas, and just as inevitably, Scheffler, as world No 1, wanted his hombre Sam Burns alongside him and nobody can say his inclusion is not justified with his status as the WGC Matchplay champion. Yet they also said Brooks Koepka, because the buddies knew it would make no sense to ignore a LIV Golf rebel who had finished second in the Masters and won the USPGA. “These guys wanted him - I wanted him,” Johnson said. “A very natural fit.”

But Johnson admitted he had not called any other LIV players to reveal the bad news - “I only rang down to those who were about 23rd on the list” - and sidestepped the question that if form did not matter with Thomas, why did Dustin Johnson not deserve a call after winning five points out of five at the 2021 Ryder Cup?

However, the US captain has Koepka and cannot possibly be accused of bias. If only.

Social media was in uproar at Thomas being favoured ahead of Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch and even Patrick Reed. The captain paid no heed to the breakaway league and focused on the unit in front of him of the PGA Tour, which was only further secured by the comeback of Fowler.

Bradley will hurt most as he is 37 and banked on his two titles this year guaranteeing a return to the arena he loves so much after a nine-year absence. But Young was probably the biggest surprise.

One has to feel for the world No 17 with two top-threes and two other top-eights in the last seven majors. Not so long ago, good ol’ Freddie Couples, another of Johnson’s assistants for the encounter in Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, pronounced live on radio that Young would be playing in the Italian capital. Alas, the circle closed and Young was on the outside. Not that it would ever be admitted.

“All of my phone calls were difficult,” Johnson said when asked about Young’s omission. “It kept me up at night having to make those calls, particularly Cam, but he was a gent. I know what was said [by Couples], but that was a while back and all said in jest.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.