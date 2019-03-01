Justin Thomas hits one of his worst fairway wood shots ever, somehow still makes miraculous eagle

It has been a crazy couple of weeks for Justin Thomas. JT is defending his title this week at the Honda Classic following an up-and-down week in Mexico, capped off by a sensational, final-round 62 that included 10 birdies and tied his own course record. JT's bizarre week in Mexico, where he nearly won in 2018, came on the heels of him failing to convert on a 54-hole lead at Riviera, where he led by four holes on a marathon weekend that included a bunch of weather delays.

So one could excuse Thomas if he's a little exhausted from the previous two weeks. That might've caught up to him on Friday at PGA National, where JT triple bogeyed the par-3 15th hole on his first nine holes of the day. All of a sudden, the defending champion looked to be in danger of the cut, sitting at 5-over with seven holes to play in his round (and the projected cut being 1-over at the time).

That's when the third hole gave him a little momentum, in the most unlikeliest of ways. In between clubs at the par-5 third, JT hit one of the worst fairway woods he's probably hit in a long time—a swipey banana slice that peeled off into the pine straw on the right-hand side. And that's when he pulled some short-game magic:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The result was one of the more unlikely eagles we'll see this year.

RELATED:Justin Thomas bends 9-iron on shot from behind a tree at Honda Classic, but new rules forbid him from replacing it

Story continues

That chip shot had some serious pace on it. If it didn't hit the hole, it likely would've rolled the back of the green. Without much green to work with, JT didn't have much of a chance to spin it off the pine straw. The 2017 PGA champion likely was hoping that highlight might give him a boost to stay around for the weekend, but that's now in serious doubt, as he finished his second round at 2-over after a double bogey at the sixth hole. The cut line was still +1 after he was done with his round, so JT might be have the weekend off.

RELATED: In poking fun at new rules, PGA Tour players are actually sending a serious message