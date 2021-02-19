Justin Theroux's Mosquito Coast Gets Premiere Date at Apple — Watch Teaser

Apple TV+ has plotted a course for The Mosquito Coast: The Justin Theroux-led adaptation will debut on Friday, April 30, the streamer announced on Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. It’ll premiere with two episodes, with new episodes following each Friday.

Based on the Paul Theroux novel (yes, that’s Justin’s uncle), The Mosquito Coast follows idealistic inventor Allie Fox as he uproots his family and takes them to Mexico as they run from the U.S. government. Theroux stars as Allie, with Luther creator Neil Cross co-writing the first episode and serving as showrunner. The book was previously adapted as a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford.

Apple also released a first-look trailer at the seven-episode series, with Allie and his family on the lam across the Mexican landscape. “Dad, why are you doing this to us?” Allie’s daughter asks, as we see the family hiding from cop cars and helicopters. Allie’s response: “Because we have a problem.” As Allie’s wife, played by Grey’s Anatomy veteran Melissa George, starts to panic, Allie assures her their children “aren’t going to get hurt. They’re with us.” But his wife shoots back: “That’s what I’m worried about.”

