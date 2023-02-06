Justin Rose wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim first title since 2019

Justin Rose secured his first victory in four years with a three-shot triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a delayed finish in California.

Englishman Rose had held a two-stroke lead at 15 under par when play was suspended on Sunday due to darkness, having played nine holes of his final round and made an eagle and two birdies.

Monday’s resumption then saw the 42-year-old add further birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th en route to a 66 as he moved to 18 under and celebrated success for the first time since winning the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

The first European to win @ATTProAm! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JustinRose99 secures his first TOUR victory since 2019 at Pebble Beach 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1YyhgbzStF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2023

Rose’s closest challengers were Americans Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu on 15 under.

Having qualified for the Masters with his 11th PGA Tour victory, Rose told a press conference: “I feel like I have been fortunate enough to win at some great venues, but Pebble’s right up there. Just that walk up 18, to sort of be able to build a bit of a lead to kind of enjoy it, was a very special moment.

“I think obviously when you’re a bit starved for a win as well, the fact that it came today on a weather day like we had and at a venue that we had today was just worth waiting for.

“(I was) strong out of the gate (on Monday), for sure. I was in the middle of the (10th) fairway last night.

Another one for the trophy case 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VZlR1gFqLH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2023

“I felt like that (hole) was a big momentum maker, I suppose. To miss from short range early would have been kind of just a frustrating start. But to make that putt was awesome. Then to bury a 30-footer on the next hole I felt like was exactly the type of start I needed today.”

The 2013 U.S. Open champion added: “Augusta’s definitely been a big part of being on my mind. I thought the simple way to approach it was try to play my way into the top 50 in the world by whenever the date is. Some time in March.

“I think my world ranking divisor is only 37. So I had a few free hits, if you like. So I knew that making some points was going to do me good. That was my intention, to come out and play solid and earn some points and claw my way up the world rankings and make it that way.

“Obviously this is a better way to make it by winning a tournament. It’s funny how, by winning, you earn the points and everything takes care of itself.

Win the tournament, call the family ❤️@JustinRose99 celebrated his win @ATTProAm in the best way. pic.twitter.com/iQ2ntGlJdl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2023

“So, yeah, big relief from that point of view to be able to plan a little bit more of the run into Augusta now. Because I was playing a little bit more than maybe I would have wanted to because of that fact. But to have the luxury now is unbelievable.”

Irishman Seamus Power was tied for 15th on nine under, while the pro-am portion of the event that concluded at the weekend had seen ex-Wales footballer Gareth Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett finish in joint-16th on a combined 16 under from three rounds.