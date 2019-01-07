Justin Rose reclaims No. 1 spot in World Golf Rankings

Justin Rose has reclaimed the world No. 1 spot despite not playing at the Tournament of Champions last week.

The FedEx Cup champion skipped the tournament in Hawaii but was still able to replace Brooks Koepka at the top of the rankings.

Koepka needed to be no lower than a tie for eighth to prevent a slip in the rankings and could only manage to finish 24th.

Rose had two short spells as the world No. 1 last year, and the Englishman will be aiming for a longer stay this time around.

Xander Schauffele is up to sixth in the rankings after matching the Plantation course record Sunday with an 11-under 62 at Kapalua to take the Tournament of Champions title.