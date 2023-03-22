Justin Roiland, 'Rick and Morty' creator and star, cleared of domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland, the creator and star of the animated series "Rick and Morty," has been cleared of domestic violence charges.

A public information officer for the Orange County District Attorney's office told USA TODAY the office dismissed the charges against Roiland, 43, Tuesday morning due to insufficient evidence proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The officer added additional information came to light during the investigation into Roiland's case that resulted in the decision.

Roiland reacted to the district attorney's decision in a statement posted to his social media pages claiming he "always (knew) that these claims were false."

“I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland wrote. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.' "

He continued: "That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Roiland has suffered career setbacks in the wake of the felony domestic violence involving a former girlfriend. Adult Swim parted ways with him, announcing in a statement posted by the official "Rick and Morty" Twitter account that the channel, known for animated shows aimed at mature audiences, "has ended its association" with Roiland, who also voices the series' two title characters.

The statement noted that "Rick and Morty" "will continue" and that "the talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Hulu and 20th Television Animation also said in a statement to USA TODAY at the time that they "ended our association" with Roiland, who voiced roles in and produced the shows "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man" with the companies, adding that both shows would continue without his involvement.

A criminal complaint obtained earlier this month by the Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time. The woman was not identified in court documents.

If you are in immediate danger from domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or text START to 88788.

