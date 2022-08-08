Justin Lower slips, loses PGA Tour card with 3-putt bogey on final hole at Wyndham Championship

Justin Lower was all set to not only make it into the FedExCup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon, but also secure his PGA Tour card for the second straight year.

Yet on the 72nd green at the Wyndham Championship, Lower slipped.

Lower, after reaching the par-4 18th green in regulation, three putted from 61 feet for a bogey — which officially knocked him outside of the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and took his Tour card away.

A bogey on the 72nd hole moves Justin Lower outside the top 125 in the projected #FedExCup standings. pic.twitter.com/QHjBojJRFy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2022

Lower’s face walking off the 18th green said it all.

“I don't really know what I'm thinking. It sucks to come up this short, really,” Lower said. “I mean, to get the last card last fall and only have three starts in the fall, to be in this position I guess is, I don't know, it's cool … I don't know, there's positives, but right now it just flat out sucks.”

Lower carded a 1-under 69 on Sunday and finished in T36 at 7-under on the week.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

The 33-year-old, who qualified for the Tour for the first time last fall, said he didn't know where he was at in the standings on the 18th green.

“I didn't know on 18, but I had a feeling,” Lower said. “I just, that first putt I had was, it was like not the putt you want at all, like I don't even know how long it was. I was trying to hit it 50 feet up the hill and try to use the hill to kind of kill it and it died over the edge. Just hit it a little too hard, because the last thing I want to do is leave it short and have it come back even more.”

We aren’t done fighting! I appreciate everyone who followed along this week! pic.twitter.com/4hu56ysQH5 — Justin Lower (@justinlower_1) August 7, 2022

Lower had five top-25 finishes in 24 starts this season, with his best finish coming in the form of a T8 run at the Barbasol Championship.

While he will have the chance to get his card back through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals later this fall, the moment was a brutal one.