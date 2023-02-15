Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'

justin long and kate bosworth

Kate Bosworth/instagram

'Tis the season for love!

On Tuesday, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long celebrated Valentine's Day together with a pair of posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

"My crush, all day, every day 💙," Bosworth, 40, wrote in a caption to her Instagram post showing photos of the pair soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Long, 44, shared a photo of himself holding Bosworth in his arms against the snowy backdrop of Whistler Olympic Park in British Columbia, Canada, in his own Valentine's Day post.

"I spent the day holding @katebosworth like this… then someone finally walked by and took our picture," the actor wrote in his caption. "Then my arms got tired and I dropped @katebosworth! 😬 (pic 2)"

"Just kidding… I didn't really drop her, it was a prank for APRIL FOOL'S DAY!" he added. "Then I realized it wasn't April Fool's Day but it WAS Valentine's Day - so I posted this photo! #ChristmasCard2023?"

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in March after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Since then, they've been photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii. Long also opened up about their relationship during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

justin long and kate bosworth

Justin Long/instagram

Before going Instagram official, the Blue Crush actress posted a playful and adoring tribute to Long with a carousel of photos, including one shot of Long holding Bosworth in his arms.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being," she wrote in the May 2021 post. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya (sorry had to ;)"

The Barbarian actor jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint."

In January, Long shared a romantic birthday tribute to Bosworth.

"She is 40! 🥳💛🎂," he wrote in his post. "She is also the best part of my day, everyday - even when we're not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone - even when she's suffering, she's kind."