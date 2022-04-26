Justin Lin steps down as Fast X director days after starting production

Devan Coggan
·2 min read

Justin Lin is stepping away from Fast X.

The longtime franchise director announced Tuesday that he will no longer helm the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious series. Lin revealed the news in a statement on social media, writing, "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer."

He continued: "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family."

Lin is stepping away just days after Fast X started production on April 20, and the film had already began shooting, reuniting returning cast members like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Jason Statham. The parting is said to be amicable, and according to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Lin decided to step down due to creative differences.

Fast X is scheduled to hit theaters May 19, 2023, and Lin's departure isn't expected to affect that date. A new director has yet to be named.

Justin Lin
Justin Lin

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Justin Lin

Lin has been staple of the Fast and Furious franchise, joining the series with 2005's Tokyo Drift and returning to direct Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. After a brief hiatus, he returned to direct last year's F9, and he was expected to direct both the 10th and 11th films in the series.

In addition to longtime Fast cast members like Diesel and Rodriguez, Fast X will also star Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B.

