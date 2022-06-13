Justin Lin Set to Direct ‘One Punch Man’ Film Adaptation for Sony
Justin Lin is attached to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular manga “One Punch Man.”
Lin will direct the film based on a script from “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.
More from Variety
Justin Lin's 'Fast X' Exit Puts Universal in a Tricky, and Costly, Race to Replace Him
More to come.
Best of Variety
Molly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.