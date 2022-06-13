Justin Lin Set to Direct ‘One Punch Man’ Film Adaptation for Sony

Justin Lin is attached to direct an upcoming film adaptation of the popular manga “One Punch Man.”

Lin will direct the film based on a script from “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

