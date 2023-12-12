Justin Lin heist thriller starring Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig lands at Apple

[Source]

Justin Lin’s heist thriller “Two for the Money,” which will star Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig, has landed at Apple Original Films after they won a fierce bidding war with other major streaming studios.

About the project: While details about the film’s premise are still being kept under wraps, “Two for the Money” will reportedly follow the story of how the relationship between two career thieves, played by Theron and Craig, evolved during their three big jobs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The creative process: Lin and Dan Mazeau, who co-wrote “Fast X,” came up with the concept of “Two for the Money” while working on the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Theron reportedly fell in love with dynamic between the film's lead characters, which led her to suggest Craig to fill the role for the other lead, THR noted.

The team: Lin, a Taiwanese American filmmaker who helmed “Fast and Furious,” “Fast Five,” “Fast and Furious 6” and “Fast 9,” will be directing “Two for the Money” with Mazeau serving as the screenwriter. Theron will also co-produce the film through her Denver & Delilah film production company along with Lin through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Lin’s upcoming project comes on the heels of working with Theron, Mazeau and RK Films — who are also producers for “Two for the Money” — on the set of “Fast X.” Lin chose to write for the 10th installment instead of directing it.

Big slate: “Two for the Money” will be part of Apple’s big slate of recently landed projects, including Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon," Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and the spy-thriller “Argylle,” which will hit theaters in February of 2024.

