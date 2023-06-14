Justin Langer: Losing my Australia team was heartbreaking – they were like my sons

Justin Langer, coach of Australia, speaks to the media during the Australia Nets Session at Edgbaston on July 29, 2019 in Birmingham, England - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Justin Langer bounds in, bristling with excitement to talk all things Ashes – and not many people are better placed to do that, given his history as a player and coach.

He looks and sounds refreshed, and is delighted to be catching up with old friends around the UK, including a special visit to the Telegraph to record a podcast with former international sparring partner Michael Vaughan and former Middlesex team-mate Phil Tufnell. He even laughs that the “boy from Perth got sunburnt in London” on a very warm weekend at the Oval.

“I have never been happier,” Langer says. “I have loved my life for the last 18 months. For 30 years I have spent two months at home and 10 months away. Now I spend 10 months at home and two months away.”

What happened 18 months ago, then? Well, after almost four years of success which saw him lift Australia from the wreckage of sandpaper-gate, retain the Ashes in England, then win a maiden T20 World Cup and the Ashes 4-0 in just a few weeks, Langer was ousted as head coach.

The perception was that Australia’s players wanted a coach who was calmer, and less intense. For a man who was as committed a custodian of the Baggy Green as there has ever been, it stung badly. He has found contentment now, having commentated on his former team completed one last title he had a hand in, this weekend’s World Test Championship win.

“At the time [there was bitterness], no doubt,” he tells the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast. “Of course, it hurts. Every coach or captain would say the same thing.

“The hardest thing through the end of my time as coach was [reading] that I had fallen out with my players. That literally broke my heart. To this day. I saw them all this week, I saw them all summer. They are like your sons. I had four years with them, like sons. And then I kept reading that I had fallen out with my players. But nothing ever came out publicly, but I kept reading that, this narrative. That hurt me the most. I love my players, and I still do.”

‘I am comfortable with being called intense’

Langer says he “wishes” he knew where that narrative came from, but the whispers had started more than two years ago, when Australia lost at home to India.

“It became a bushfire and you cannot put it out,” he says. “That was the killer. As a head coach you can’t please everyone. That’s life. It’s like being a dad, you can’t please everyone. That first phonecall probably came nearly three years ago.”

Langer admits that he made little mistakes in man management – he remembers one “emotional” team talk after an ODI loss at Old Trafford in 2020, among others. He is more than happy to laugh at himself, not least about kicking bins as he famously did in an unforgettable passage in the documentary The Test, after Ben Stokes powered England to victory at Headingley in 2019. And on his famous intensity, too.

“That’s me! Honestly,” he says. “But that’s what I was brought in for. It helped me as a player and as a coach.

“Anyone who knows me knows that at heart I’m a bit of a hippie, but when it comes to a project I am intense. Absolutely.

“I am so comfortable in that. At high school people 35 years ago people used to say I was intense. I am pretty comfortable with that.”

Langer adds one thing, though: “don’t mix up intensity and honesty”.

‘I missed training because I was having lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson’

“After the Ben Stokes innings at Headingley, I had lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson, through an introduction from Vaughany,” he says. “It was one of the great experiences of my life.

“We hadn’t even sat down and he looked me in the eyes and said ‘truth works’. I thought… there’s my next tattoo.

“What a lunch! Put it this way. I missed the training session before the Old Trafford Test. I had to ring and say sorry Steve Waugh, who was with us as a mentor coach, and I are going to miss training. Assistant coaches, it’s all yours, we are not leaving. We had been drinking some beautiful red wine, but the conversation was so cool.”

Langer’s removal took some getting over, but by the time he watched his former team become World Test Champions this weekend, he felt it was complete.

“That was 18 months ago I finished,” he said. “Life has moved on. The boys are playing well. I love Australian cricket. I’ve never been happier.”

‘I wouldn’t have taken the England job... but I wasn’t even asked’

However it was not complete when he received a call from his former Middlesex team-mate Andrew Strauss, then the ECB kingmaker, early last year, sounding him out over his availability in the wake of Chris Silverwood’s departure.

“No [I wouldn’t have taken the England job]. I kept reading about it. Then it was that they didn’t pick him because he’s too intense. I was like ‘I didn’t even speak to them about it!’ The actual truth is that I was in quarantine again. I spoke to my great mate Straussy. He said I’ve just seen the press conference. I’ve got to ask you the question [are you available]. I said after the last four years I was completely exhausted.

“I said to Straussy I am cooked. I think it’s been brilliant for the game, what Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.”

So, for all that’s changed in the England setup (in terms of approach if not personnel), Langer is perhaps uniquely placed to analyse this series, which he will be doing exclusively in Telegraph Sport over the next two months. Langer has coached every Australian player, and plotted the downfall of just about every Englishman, too: although he admits that some “interesting” selection and tactics from the touring team did help his cause. “I couldn’t believe it when they left Stuart Broad out at the Gabba,” he smiles. Could they repeat the error this time?

Why Australia need to ‘keep it calm and relaxed’

Langer is glad he is not Australia’s coach this week. Not because he does not love the team, but because he does not envy their key selection call: which fast bowlers should join skipper Pat Cummins. Leaving out Mitchell Starc, he believes, “would be so hard”, because he is a much improved bowler since 2019 when he played just one Test His left-arm angle provides a point of difference, as well as footmarks for Nathan Lyon.

It means, also, that he does not have to bring down Bazball, the issue that has vexed Test coaches over the last year. The key, he believes, is staying calm.

“Pat Cummins’ approach is really relaxed,” he says. “As a fast bowler he understands the pressure the fast bowlers are under and they love playing for him. He is nice and chilled, keeps it calm.

“That’s their best approach. When you’re in the eye of a storm, the actual eye is stillness and calmness. They have to keep coming back to that. It’s going to be a storm, because of the length of the England batting line-up. There will be moments where it’s a storm, but it’s about staying in the eye and staying calm.”

‘Smith is the greatest problem solver in the history of cricket’

England’s problem remains dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who approach batting like “mathematical equation”, so clear are they about their approach.

“Steve Smith is the greatest problem-solver in the history of cricket,” he said. “That’s why he doesn’t sleep. He lies in his bed all night and thinks about how they’re going to get him out. What’s happened is that now he’s the master and Marnus Labsuchagne is the apprentice. They drink coffee together, they eat breakfast together, they eat lunch together, they train together, they play tennis together, they talk cricket together. That’s all they do. They are rippers.”

Langer is a long-time admirer of Stokes, whose extraordinary innings at Headingley in 2019 cost Australia a first Ashes win in England since 2001.

“After that series I spoke to Jos Buttler, who I played at Somerset with,” he smiles. “I asked if he’s a good bloke. He told me he’d be my favourite player ever if I coached him. For all those reasons. He can win games with bat, ball and in the field, and he’s one of the boys. That is a rare talent, but he can do it.”

Rather than trying to bring about Stokes’s downfall, he is quite happy as a spectator.

“It won’t surprise you to hear that I love Test cricket,” he says. “Look at the World Test Championship final, and the difference between that and franchise cricket. It lifts the whole country or deflates the whole country. I was broadcasting and in Australia we averaged 800k views every night. That is extraordinary.

“Imagine the Ashes this week. Franchise cricket lifts one state, county or city. Test cricket lifts the whole country.”