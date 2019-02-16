Justin Kripps leads Canada to 4-man bobsleigh gold at Lake Placid

Canadian pilot Justin Kripps teamed with Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell to win the four-man bobsleigh in one minute 49.54 seconds at a World Cup event on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Kripps and Co. edged Latvia's Oscars Kibermanis (1:49.61) and Russia's Maxim Andrianov (1:49.67).

"That was crazy. It was just an awesome day with the boys," Kripps said in a press release. "I thought after the first run we had a good shot. I knew the boys could push faster than we did in the first run, and they did. I'm just so happy for all the team."

Canada's Chris Spring was 10th (1:50.37) along with Neville Wright, Fabio Goncalves Silva and Dexter Janke, while teammates Nick Poloniato, Patrick Norton, William Auclair and Kostelnik Teodor were 18th of 19th finishers in 1:51.00.

"We have been working really hard on the four-man. I haven't had much success in the past, but the crew is really coming together and have been pushing well," Kripps said.

The event also featured a close call for a track worker, who was almost struck by Monaco's sled, which had crashed before righting itself.

On Friday, Kripps and Stones captured a bronze medal in the two-man event.

A month ago, Kripps and brakeman Stones finished second in World Cup action in Konigssee, Germany, while last February, Kripps piloted Canada to two-man gold with brakeman Alex Kopacz at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.