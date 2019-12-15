Justin Kripps golden again at 4-man bobsleigh in Lake Placid

Canada's Justin Kripps has piloted his sled to the top of the World Cup podium on back-to-back days at the four-man bobsleigh in Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Sunday, Kripps led his team to gold once again as he and brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell finished in one minute, 49.45 seconds to beat the German sleds of Johannes Lochner (1:49.75) and Francisco Friedrich (1:49.78).

Kripps and the team dedicate most of the success they have had to a new sled and everyone working hard.

"We are just cruising in the four-man and are having so much fun," said Kripps, of Summerland, B.C. "I think there are two reasons for our success. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton stepped up and invested in a new sled for us this year which is similar to what all of the top teams in the sport have, and the boys are all working so hard on and off the track. We are just having a blast down here."

Sunday's gold came one day after Kripps, Sommer, Stones and Coakwell edged out Lativa to finish atop the podium in Lake Placid.

With a new sled and back-to-back gold medals, they believe they may be the best four-man team Canada has ever seen.

"Everyone on our team knows their role. We know when to step in and when we should step out. We also hold each other accountable when we are out of line. I can't underestimate the power this has on not only our four-man team, but in the success of our entire program," Coakwell, who was part of Justin Kripps' crew who was named Team of the Year in 2019 at the Canadian Sport Awards said.

"From purely a cultural, winning formula basis, absolutely I believe this is one of the best four-man teams Canada has ever put together."