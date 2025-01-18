Justin Kluivert hat-trick stuns Newcastle as Bournemouth secure statement win

Justin Kluivert scored his second hat-trick of the season as Bournemouth thrashed Newcastle - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Newcastle United could have set a new club record for consecutive victories but instead delivered their worst performance for months as a Justin Kluivert hat-trick gave Bournemouth another statement victory.

Andoni Iraola’s side were superb and Kluivert was electric, scoring his second hat-trick of the season, which included a stunning long-range third.

But the Dutch forward was not the only one. Bournemouth were better than Newcastle – the Premier League’s in-form side – in every single department and this win moved them to within one point of Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle were put under constant pressure by Bournemouth in the first half and forced so many mistakes. Newcastle’s persistent attempts to play out from the back repeatedly caused problems for themselves with Dan Burn and Lewis Hall enduring torrid afternoons with the ball at their feet. Hall probably had his worst game of the season and was tormented by the excellent David Brooks.

It was no matter for Tino Livramento on the right hand side where the excellent Antoine Semenyo caused havoc. And it was from that side that Bournemouth’s first goal came at the end of some sustained pressure as Jacob Murphy failed to track the run of Justin Kluivert, leaving the striker unmarked to pick his spot.

The visitors were just better; sharper, quicker. Newcastle’s players looked exhausted and it looked like a game too far for many of them after a busy schedule and a quick turnaround from Wednesday’s night victory over Wolves.

Newcastle just could not keep the ball. Their front three were way off the pace and even when they equalised through Bruno Guimaraes’ header from a corner it failed to ignite them.

Having ridden their luck passing out from the back, Newcastle finally hit the self-destruct button when Burn passed to Bruno under pressure. He held on to it for too long, was robbed by Semenyo, who played a simple pass to Kluivert. The side footed finish lacked power but still proved too good for Martin Dubravka to stop.

Bournemouth thought they had scored a third – after more awful defending from Newcastle – at the start of the second half through Dango Ouattara but it was ruled out as the ball had gone out of play in the aftermath of a goalmouth scramble in which the visitors also hit the post.

Brooks also came close to a third, his back heel just about kept out by Dubravka but even that did not get a response from Newcastle’s attacking players. The front three of Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy were anonymous throughout and Bournemouth put a final nail in the coffin when Milos Kerkez scored a late fourth as Newcastle’s players stood and watched.

Tyler Adams on Bournemouth’s ‘controlled chaos’

“We’re definitely excited. We believe in the system we are playing in right now. To come three days later after a hard performance and Chelsea, we knew we had to dig deep and we did. The system that we play, you have to be a certain type of player. You have to have the mentality to be able to compete. “Once a guy goes down we are not worried about looking who is on the bench, we know we had to be ready. It’s a controlled chaos, we want to make the game as chaotic as possible but controlled for us.”

Justin Kluivert speaks after his hat-trick and three points for Bournemouth

“It feels lovely. We know how tough it is to be playing here and the long run that they had of a winning streak. I think we have 12 first team players [out] and to come here and dominate [is great]. I just want to help my team out to win games and to be important for the club. Happy with the ball and the win, for sure. The fans, without them it is not possible. Our run is also beautiful, that is what we showed today also. Lovely win today.”

What that does to the table

Bournemouth move up to sixth ahead of Man City, one point off Newcastle and level on points with Chelsea. Newcastle stay fourth.

FULL-TIME: Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 4

That is that. A deserved victory for the visitors as Newcastle’s winning run comes to an end in dreadful fashion.

GOAL! It IS four this time!

Kerkez makes Newcastle’s miserable day even worse. Bournemouth allowed so much space, Kerkez on the left just waltzes into the box, goes to the outside of Trippier and then lashes home at the near post. He removes his shirt in celebration and is booked. He will not care! Newcastle have been torn apart in the last 10 minutes.

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 4

90+4 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 3

Jebbison in on goal with just Dubravka to beat but his chipped shot is pawed away by the keeper. Down the other end and then Gordon has one cleared off the line (or good enough as) by Huijsen.

GOAL! KLUIVERT HAT-TRICK!

And that is the game. Kluivert picks up the ball 25 yards out after another Newcastle mistake and lashes it home past Dubravka into the side-netting. The keeper does not move. Ball given away by Newcastle again, and an excellent tap-on from Adams, who in this instance was Tyler the creator.

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 3

90 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Seven minutes of added time at the end of the game. Newcastle not looking especially likely to score. Guimaraes off and Osula on for the hosts.

87 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Newcastle have a free-kick directly in front of goal and 25 yards out. We have a very long wait for it to be taken for some reason, some nonsense in the wall no doubt. One for Trippier? No. Isak blasts it into the wall and Gordon’s follow-up shot would not have gone in were the goal three metres higher and five metres wider.

82 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Anthony Gordon lashes a volley from outside the box goalwards, Paul Scholes-style. Huijsen manages to get in the way and, probably, save a goal. More frustration for the hosts, whose winning run is almost certainly coming to an end. They’d take a draw right now, though.

77 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Guimaraes shoved over on the ball and Bournemouth launch a counter attack before Newcastle snuff it out, Trippier doing the heavy lifting there.

02:10 PM GMT

75 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Outtara booked for a late challenge on Guimaraes. He has taken a fair few knocks today, that lad.

70 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

They are still in this game at 2-1 down and look at least capable of creating chances. Joelinton gets to the byline but the move eventually comes to nothing. It’s just whether they will conceded another in their own end.

Newcastle = bad

So many poor performances from Newcastle players this afternoon. I’m actually struggling to think of anyone who has played well. It has looked like a game too far for a lot of them. Let’s see if the substitute’s can inject some life into them. An argument to make that they should have been brought on at half-time.

02:03 PM GMT

68 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Newcastle escape again! A deflected shot from close range is clawed off the line by Dubravka! Yellow card for Ryan Christie after Tonali was fouled. That is unlikely to be the last booking in this game.

64 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Double substitution for Newcastle. Hall off and Murphy off and Willock and Trippier as their replacements.

01:55 PM GMT

61 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Bournemouth think they have doubled their lead. Outtara is there to tap in from close range after a move in which Bournemouth hit the post and then came close again from a Dubravka save. Replays show that the ball, though, was well out of play so the goal is disallowed after a check and the visitors get a corner.

58 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Newcastle looking the likelier here, Bournemouth having to do some defending for the first 10 minutes or so of the second half. It is also getting feisty as Christie fouls Guimaraes. Referee doesn’t seem to be bothered about booking many players, though. Just Adams, Kluivert for Bournemouth and Joelinton in the book so far.

55 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Kluivert links up well with Semenyo and is then fouled as he tries to get into the box, by Tonali. Brooks and Kluivert himself fancy it.

01:47 PM GMT

53 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Newcastle looking a little livelier now. Tonali shoots from the edge of the box but it is horribly sliced wide.

50 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Bournemouth in again. Christie probably takes a touch too many before getting his shot away from 20 yards and it is deflected behind. Newcastle again dispossesed by the opposition in the middle of the park.

47 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Schär gets away with one. An horrific ball across his own penalty area straight to a green shirt. Thankfully for the new man the shot from Brooks is fairly tame and straight at Dubravka.

01:38 PM GMT

KICK-OFF! Second half

We are under way. One change and that is for Newcastle.

Sven Botman OFF, Fabian Schär ON

This, from Luke Edwards, is why: “Fabian Schar on at the start of the second half to improve the distribution playing out from the back. That was a big problem for Newcastle.”

Dan Burn the weak link

Dreadful again from Newcastle who have played into Bournemouth’s hands playing out from the back all first half. Dan Burn has been spotted as the weak link and as soon as he gets the ball it activates the press. Bruno may have given the ball away in the build up to that second goal but Burn’s pass was a hospital ball. As for Lewis Hall, the youngster has had a great season but he is having a shocking game and I would not be surprised if he is taken off at half time. He does not seem to know where he is or where he is supposed to be. The full back has given the ball away repeatedly and does not get anywhere near making a tackle. He has been constantly arguing back to the Newcastle bench as well. This has been as bad as Newcastle have played for weeks.

01:23 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Tonali with a snap shot and forces Kepa into a fine save at his near post! That is half-time. On second viewing it was a good save but one you would expect all professional keepers to make. Great first half, that.

01:22 PM GMT

45+4 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Tackles flying in left-right and centre now! Joelinton and Kluivert is the ‘challenge’ that means it all erupts into a scuffle. Atwell should have booked someone by now but he has not. Adams tackling Gordon was what started it all off and Joelinton said he had enough and fouled Kluivert.

Tyler Adams is finally booked. And Joelinton? I think so.

45+1 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

Nearly another chance for Bournemouth. Hall loses the ball in the middle of the park and Kluivert charges forward, drawing defenders and then passing to Brooks to his left. His first touch isn’t great though and he is run wide and all he wins is a corner for his side.

01:16 PM GMT

GOAL! Kluivert strikes again!

This one was an easy finish. Bournemouth again cut open Newcastle with some excellent attacking play, Guimaraes losing the ball before Kluivert finishes off the move from deep inside the box after a poke-through from Outtara. Dubravka had no chance as Kluivert picked his spot beyond the right arm of the keeper.

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 2

42 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

Newcastle dispossessed on the edge of the Bournemouth box. It is another promising counter attack but Newcastle’s four snuff out the danger from Bournemouth’s three before the subsequent cross is overhit beyond the far post.

01:11 PM GMT

37 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

Cook sends one in from the right. Outtara is there to meet it with his head, unmarked, but it is a bit behind him and it balloons over. At the other end Gordon lashes a shot from just inside the box and it is deflected behind for a corner.

34 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

This is a good game, both sides playing with intent and intensity. Back and forth, though it’s not exactly a chance a minute. You suspect another goal might come before the end of the half, though.

01:02 PM GMT

Gordon stood himself down from the corner that led to the equaliser

Anthony Gordon’s delivery from set pieces in this game had been terrible as he failed to clear the first man on each occasion. Annoyed at himself, Gordon waved Lewis Hall over to take the corner that led to Bruno’s headed equaliser. Needless to say the delivery was perfect although quite what the Bournemouth defence were doing in terms of marking the Brazilian I’m not entirely sure. Newcastle have woken up after their sluggish start but Bournemouth are still causing them problems.

01:00 PM GMT

30 mins - Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

Newcastle have finally woken up, denying Bournemouth the openings they created in the first 10 minutes. Will that last?

GOAL! Newcastle are level!

From the second corner, Guimaraes beats his marker by the penalty spot and nods past Kepa in goal, who may have just got a hand to it. St James’ Park erupts!

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 1

24 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

A bit better from Newcastle, getting a couple of corners in quick succession.

12:51 PM GMT

20 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

Newcastle’s first shot – from Joelinton on the edge of the box. It’s high and wide.

17 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

Adams vs Guimaraes round two and the Bournemouth man fouls again, but still no yellow card. He protests that he received an elbow in the challenge but I am not so sure.

14 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

Tyler Adams flies into a challenge with Guimaraes and is fortunate to escape a booking, in my opinion. Newcastle free-kick on the right, five yards or so outside the penalty box. Bournemouth clear, and then break and Livramento has to sprint back and get a challenge in to break down another dangerous attack from the visitors. Newcastle under the cosh.

12 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

A little better from Newcastle as they get into Bournemouth’s half but Guimaraes cannot find Tonali with his through-ball in the box.

12:41 PM GMT

Not a good start for the Toon

Really, really flat start from Newcastle and that goal from Bournemouth had been coming since the first whistle. The home team had just not got going at all and they had already had a big let off before Jacob Murphy failed to track the run of Justin Kluivert and allowed the striker to pick his spot. Eddie Howe turned away in disgust after the goal went in and his side are in danger of conceding a second at the moment.

10 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

It’s a corner to Bournemouth, a flat one which Guimaraes clears before Newcastle counter before Guimaraes is dispossesed in the middle of the park. Excellent work to break down the counter attack before it had even begun.

12:38 PM GMT

GOAL! Bournemouth are ahead

Five minutes in and it has been five minutes of Bournemouth. An opening comes through Semenyo on the left wing, who pulls the ball back to an unmarked Justin Kluivert charging into the penalty box. He directs his shot into the bottom-right corner of the Newcastle net with his left boot, beyond Dubravka this time. A bit of a scuff when it came to the contact but that was perhaps intentional.

Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 1

3 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 0

Two very good chances for Bournemouth in quick succession. Outtara gets on the end of a cross from the right but Dubravka saves smartly but can only parry it to Semenyo about 10 yards out... but he blasts it over! Should have done better.

2 mins - Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 0

A decent start for Bournemouth in the opening minute or so with a charge into the the box on the right, though it comes to nothing.

12:32 PM GMT

Bournemouth will be a threat

It is a general school of thought that Newcastle United fans do not like early lunchtime kicks offs as it, erm, does not give them as long to prepare for the game in surrounding watering holes. So, it will be interesting to see what the atmosphere is like today as it tends to be at its best under the lights for evening games or when the team needs to be roared on against one of the big boys. Bournemouth may not be one the glamorous names but they are going to be a real threat, particularly as they have so much pace when they attack. What Newcastle do not want is for the crowd to start getting irritable if things do not go to plan early on. Turning up and expecting to win is always a dangerous approach.

KICK-OFF!

We are under way at St James’ Park.

A reminder of the teams

12:28 PM GMT

The players are in the tunnel

Bournemouth players are wearing ‘We Are With You Enes’ shirts in tribute to Enes Unal, who sustained an ACL tear in training 10 days ago. Nice to show solidarity, true, but is it a bit much? He is not fighting for his life – as bad as his injury can be. Maybe I am just a bit old-fashioned.

Iraola speaks to TNT Sports

View from St James’ Park

As you would expect for a team that has won nine on the spin, Newcastle United have named an unchanged side for the visit of Bournemouth to bitterly cold St James’ Park.

If Eddie Howe’s side win today, they will set a new club record for consecutive victories, breaking the nine game run set by Kevin Keegan’s entertainers back in 1994. Rafael Benítez also won nine games in a row, but that was during Newcastle’s promotion winning campaign in the Championship in 2016.

Howe has done his best to avoid being dragged into talking about record breaking runs and insists it is not something that occupies his mind, but this is an important mental test for his players nonetheless.

This is a chance to secure a little bit of history and if Newcastle are going to win things, they need to be able to deliver in these sorts of moments. The typical Newcastle thing would be to drop points here and miss out on the record, but – as I have written this week – Howe wants to change that sort of narrative.

Bournemouth are a really good side and have gone ten games unbeaten themselves and were very close to winning at Chelsea in midweek. Interestingly, Howe has never beaten his former club as a manager in the Premier League, which adds another layer to the intrigue this lunchtime.

Crouch goes head-to-head with Isak . . .

. . .and the forwards discuss the Swede’s blistering form this season.

Howe: ‘You just want to win’

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth team details

And for those of you watching in black and white (pun very much intended), here are the starting XIs and substitutes’ benches.

Newcastle United

Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Substitutes: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Schar, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.

Bournemouth

Arrizabalaga, Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ouattara.

Substitutes: Travers, Jebbison, Adu-Adjei, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey-Wellings, Rees-Dottin, McKenna, Silcott-Duberry.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire).

Iraola’s side setting new club benchmarks

Amid all the talk of Newcastle United’s potential record-breaking day, Bournemouth’s impressive unbeaten run under Basque manager Andoni Iraola has almost gone unmentioned. The current Bournemouth side have themselves set a club record of nine successive unbeaten Premier League matches. Admittedly, have not competed in the Premier League since its inception, but impressive nonetheless. In addition, Iraola’s side have not lost any of their past five away league fixtures (won three, drawn two).

11:32 AM GMT

Spare a thought . . .

. . . for the travelling Bournemouth supporters, some of whom departed from the Vitality Stadium at 2am for the 360-mile journey to St James’ Park.

Chapeau!

11:30 AM GMT

Eddie Howe’s black and white army

Eddie Howe is presiding over a golden period for Newcastle United, writes Luke Edwards. The club’s former captain, Alan Shearer, is just one of the prominent figures to suggest Newcastle are in the title race. They have the best form in the Premier League and although they are nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool and sit fourth in the table, momentum is with them, confidence is surging and the team are finding a variety of ways to overcome their opposition.

“I’m aware of what Alan said,” replied Howe when asked if he agreed Newcastle are title contenders. “I always say I have no problem with fans getting caught up in any kind of feeling. That’s absolutely encouraged.

“The players are slightly different. They have got to still be controlled. Sometimes that talk and those thoughts, you can take your focus on what you actually have to do to get there.

“But it’s important that we recognise our strengths and how strong we are. I think we are a really strong team playing well.”

Read Luke’s piece here on how Eddie can surpass Keegan and Sir Bobby

11:23 AM GMT

And here is the Bournemouth team . . .

11:18 AM GMT

Newcastle United team details incoming . . .

11:15 AM GMT

Wotcha

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the lunch-time kick-off between high-flying Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

Following their midweek win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle will set a club record of 10 consecutive wins if they prevail this afternoon. The current joint record of nine wins in a row in all competitions, came under the guidance of Kevin Keegan in 1994. Little wonder, then, that Newcastle fans are already talking about manager Eddie How in the same breath as Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

Newcastle’s opponents, however, will be in no mood to roll over and have their tummies tickled. Manager Andoni Iraola has, though, spoken about their title challenger status.

“It’s a big question,” Iraola said on the eve of this game. “They are not so far from [second-placed] Arsenal, for example, and Arsenal definitely are title challengers. Probably you need to ask Eddie the question. They are playing so, so well that it makes you ask me these questions.

“They are beating everyone, also they’ve done it in a run of games that was not easy: they beat Arsenal, [Manchester] United and Tottenham [Hotspur] in this period. They’ve performed better than them but I’m not brave enough to say it (that they are title contenders).”

Bournemouth’s on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has returned to contention after being ineligible against parent club Chelsea but Adam Smith, Julian Araujo, Marcos Senesi, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra remain sidelined.

Team details will follow shortly.