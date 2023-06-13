Justin Jones upset he can't beat Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, slams Lambeau Field fans

The NFC North won't be the same without Aaron Rodgers.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones lamented the departure of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback via a trade to the New York Jets while speaking to the media on Tuesday. He joined the team last offseason after spending three years with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his lone game at Lambeau Field, Chicago went up 7-3 in the first quarter before losing, 27-10.

"I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly. We went up there and we played a pretty good game. But they got away from us at the end, obviously and they won," Jones said. "But their fans are really (expletive). So I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them and I want him to be there so he can see it."

A reporter asked the former North Carolina State standout to elaborate on his comparison of the rival fans with human waste.

"Just the way they're freaking obnoxious, just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don't even matter," he said. "We're not even running a play, you guys are talking about, 'Boo, oh yeah.' The game hasn't even started yet. What are we even talking about here?"

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs from Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the first half at Lambeau Field on Sept. 18, 2022.

He paused to shake his head, which drew laughter from the crowd.

"Half of 'em don't even know football. It's so weird to me," he said. "But I'm just ready to go back out there and play and I want to go out there and I want to beat the hell out of 'em on their field. And I want to hear it. I want to hear the boos. That's what I look forward to."

Rodgers posted a 24-5 record against the Bears in his 18-year career with the Packers. In 2021, he made waves when he told a Bears fan "I own you" after a game-sealing touchdown.

The Bears do not play Rodgers and the Jets this season, but will close the year out against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

