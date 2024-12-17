Justin Jefferson shares message of support for Randy Moss on 'Monday Night Football'

Lots of love shared from one legendary Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to another.

The NFL community has showed an outpouring of support for Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss since he revealed his cancer diagnosis on Friday. Against the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football," Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the latest to vocalize his support.

After scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter, Jefferson initially did his signature Griddy dance celebration. Once he finished the dance, he found ESPN's camera, made a heart with his hands and shouted "We love you, Randy!"

It's the latest moment connecting two of the greatest receivers in Vikings history.

Moss and Jefferson have shared several moments throughout the years, including one in which the Hall of Famer told the young star that he made the Pro Bowl in 2022. And four weeks ago, Jefferson surpassed Moss' franchise mark for most receiving yards by a player over his first five seasons.

That being the case, it was no surprise that Jefferson made sure to shout out Moss in Minnesota's first game since the former Viking announced his cancer diagnosis.

Prior to kickoff, Vikings players, as well as Moss' former teammates Jake Reed and Cris Carter, honored the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Jefferson: Vikings WR shouts out Randy Moss on 'MNF'