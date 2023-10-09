Justin Jefferson hamstring injury: Vikings taking cautious approach with star receiver

The Minnesota Vikings plan to take a cautious approach to star receiver Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury. And that could include Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver a season ago, missing the Vikings’ next game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jefferson’s injury was still being evaluated by the Vikings on Monday, when coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters after Minnesota’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs one day earlier.

O’Connell said the Vikings are awaiting MRI results and seeking “different opinions” on Jefferson’s recovery “to get him back to 100 percent as fast as possible.”

“He's down today. He's obviously one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met,” O'Connell said of Jefferson, who wanted to re-enter the game against the Chiefs.

“We're going to have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100%.”

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gets ready to play against the Kansas City Chiefs before their Oct. 8 game.

How did Justin Jefferson sustain hamstring injury?

Jefferson sustained the hamstring injury during the fourth quarter, slipping while trying to make a cut and grabbing the back of his right leg as he limped to the Vikings sideline.

Jefferson finished with just three catches on six targets for 28 yards against Kansas City.

“It probably wasn’t going to be possible, but he was trying to figure out a way,” O’Connell said Monday of Jefferson’s hope to return in the Chiefs game.

Will Justin Jefferson play against the Chicago Bears?

O’Connell did not rule out Jefferson for the Vikings’ next game. A decision on his playing status could come when the team begins its preparations for the Bears in Wednesday’s practice.

“We’re going to do what’s best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that’s a big-picture positive for him,” O’Connell said of Jefferson, who is fifth in the NFL with 36 catches and third with 571 yards this season.

Jefferson was the AP Offensive Player of the Year last season, leading the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards, and helping the Vikings reach the playoffs last season.

But this season has been rough for the Vikings, who are 1-4 like the Bears – below the Detroit Lions (4-1) and Green Bay Packers (2-2 before facing the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night) – in the AFC North standings.

Without Jefferson, the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins will rely on rookie receiver Jordan Addison, fourth-year receiver K.J. Osborn and tight end T.J. Hockenson in the passing game.

“The goal is to get him as healthy as possible,” O’Connell said of Jefferson.

