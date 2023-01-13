Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce unanimously selected to 2022 NFL All-Pro team

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce were unanimous selections to the AP’s NFL All-Pro team.

Jefferson and Kelce were the only two players to get first-team votes from all 50 voters who decide the Associated Press All-Pro ballot. Jefferson has 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight scores while Kelce was once again the standard-bearer at tight end with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 scores.

Three players got 49 of 50 votes. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs DT Chris Jones and San Francisco 49ers DE Joey Bosa were left off just one ballot.

AP NFL All-Pro first team

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Edge: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Edge: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

DT: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

DT: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

CB: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

S: Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR: Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

LS: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings