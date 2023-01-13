Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce unanimously selected to 2022 NFL All-Pro team
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce were unanimous selections to the AP’s NFL All-Pro team.
Jefferson and Kelce were the only two players to get first-team votes from all 50 voters who decide the Associated Press All-Pro ballot. Jefferson has 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight scores while Kelce was once again the standard-bearer at tight end with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 scores.
Three players got 49 of 50 votes. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs DT Chris Jones and San Francisco 49ers DE Joey Bosa were left off just one ballot.
AP NFL All-Pro first team
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Edge: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Edge: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
DT: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DT: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
CB: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
S: Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
KR: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR: Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
LS: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings