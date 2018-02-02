Justin Holl becomes first Maple Leafs D-man to score in first 2 NHL games

Justin Holl etched his name in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ record book Thursday night. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Following a sudden call-up as an emergency replacement less than 36 hours ago, rookie defenseman Justin Holl has already notched his first two NHL goals.

He became the sixth defenceman in NHL history, and first ever Maple Leafs’ blueliner, to bury in each of his first two games.

After putting a greasy one through the wickets of Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss in his debut Wednesday, Holl took advantage of some leaky netminding once again on Thursday, beating future Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist to open the scoring for Toronto.

Two games, two goals Justin Holl followed up his dream NHL debut with another goal to give the #MapleLeafs an early lead on the #NYR. pic.twitter.com/YdJsPjXYh7 — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) February 2, 2018





The 26-year-old, who replaced Roman Polak after the latter came down with a viral infection not long before Wednesday’s game, was inserted into the lineup again on Thursday with Ron Hainsey out with illnesses as well.

The 2018 AHL All-Star has tallied four goals and 20 points in 39 games with the Marlies this season, and has 60 points in 173 career AHL games.

Holl and Polak now have the same amount of goals on the season, FYI.

