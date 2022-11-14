Justin Herbert leaves game, Dre Greenlaw ejected after blow to Chargers QB's head

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left the first half of Sunday's game after taking a helmet-to helmet blow from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Officials ejected Greenlaw for the hit, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The hit took place late in the second quarter quarter as Herbert scrambled. Fred Warner tackled Herbert from behind. Greenlaw was leaning in for a hit in front of Herbert and made direct contact to Herbert's head with the crown of his helmet, sending Herbert's head twisting to the side.

49ers Dre Greenlaw has been ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert. 😟



pic.twitter.com/dopdFEsJyE — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) November 14, 2022

Herbert stood up after the hit, apparently intent on staying in the game. Officials consulted with each other before announcing the penalty and Greenlaw's ejection. Herbert eventually left for the sideline and was replaced by backup quarterback Chase Daniel for the final 30 seconds of the half.

Herbert remained on the sideline with his helmet off as the half played out. The Chargers didn't provide an immediate update on his status.

This post will be updated when more information is available.