Justin Herbert flashes promise but struggles with turnovers in Chargers' loss

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of a 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

One week after a start as promising as it was surprising, Justin Herbert learned about struggling in the NFL.

The Chargers’ rookie quarterback turned the ball over twice — an interception and a fumble — in a 21-16 loss to a previously winless Carolina team.

Rookie running back Josh Kelley also lost a fumble, the Panthers turning those three takeaways into 12 points.

Herbert had a week to ready himself after starting last week against Kansas City as a last-second replacement for the injured Tyrod Taylor. He passed for 311 yards as the Chargers pushed the defending Super Bowl champions into overtime.

Trailing 21-10, Herbert led the Chargers on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen with 4:33 remaining.

Herbert tried to go to Allen again on the two-point conversion try, but the veteran wide receiver could not hold onto the ball in traffic at the goal line.

The Chargers then turned to their defense, which allowed the Panthers to pick up two first downs but forced a punt just after the two-minute warning.

Carolina managed to down the punt at the 1-yard line, meaning the Chargers had to go 99 yards in 1:46, with no timeouts.

They reached the Panthers’ 23-yard line, where a false start pushed them back to the 28 with 13 seconds to go.

Herbert then threw incomplete to Allen in the end zone. On the game’s final play, he hit Allen over the middle. Allen then attempted to lateral to Austin Ekeler, who appeared to have a possible angle to the end zone.

Ekeler was unable to hold onto the ball, however, the miscue ending the game. Officially, the final play went as the Chargers’ fourth turnover.

Herbert finished 35 for 49 for 330 yards and a touchdown. Allen had 13 catches for 136 yards.

The Chargers’ defense permitted Carolina to score only one touchdown, stopping the Panthers on five of six trips into the red zone.

But the four turnovers — combined with zero takeaways — proved too much to overcome.

The game was a costly one for the Chargers than just on the scoreboard. They lost wide receiver Mike Williams, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and right tackle Bryan Bulaga to injuries.

The Chargers (1-2) play their next two games on the road, at Tampa Bay and New Orleans.