Justin Hartley Says Marriage Is 'Incredible When You're Not Forcing Things': 'It Doesn't Have to Be That Hard'

Justin Hartley is enjoying married life with Sofia Pernas.

The This Is Us star, 44, gushed about his wife of seven months during a recent interview with Haute Living, telling the publication that he and Pernas "are so happy."

"It's incredible when you're not forcing things," he continued. "It doesn't have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, 'Oh, this is amazing. It's just so wonderful!' You're so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much."

He continued, "Even though we've only been married a few months, it's hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. It's so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It's not a codependency; I'm just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It's healthy and it's wonderful."

Hartley added that "everything is easier with her in my life."

"I learn from her. She speaks five languages," he said. "She's brilliant, she's incredible, she's fun to look at. Everything about her is amazing — she's just hilarious. She inspires me to want to be a better man."

He concluded, "I want to rise to the occasion because she's so great. She does make me want to be a better person, and [this kind of love] certainly does complete me."

Hartley also sang his wife's praises earlier this month at the season 6 kickoff event for This Is Us. When asked how married life with Pernas has been, Hartley told Entertainment Tonight, "She's wonderful. She's the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I've ever met."

Hartley also spoke about his connection to the 32-year-old Blood and Treasure actress. "She's incredible, and I'm madly in love. We're terrifically happy," the dad of one said.

Hartley and Pernas, who once costarred on Young and the Restless together, began dating in 2020 but didn't make their relationship public until New Year's Eve.

They wed earlier this year in a private ceremony. PEOPLE confirmed their wedding in May after Hartley and Pernas made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards.

Hartley was formerly married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. The pair wed in 2017, but Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.

During season 4 of the Netflix series, Stause shared she's moved on. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out," she said in a confessional. "I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."