Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate fourth wedding anniversary: ‘Thank God for you’

Justin and Hailey Bieber have posted sweet tributes to one another in celebration of their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple, who secretly married in New York City in September 2018, took to Instagram to gush about their love for each other.

Justin, 28, posted a black-and-white selfie of himself and Hailey laying side by side with their Yorkshire Terrier, Esther, between them.

He previously posted a colour version of the same photo in August, captioning it at the time: “Good morning from the Bieber family.”

In his latest post, the Canadian pop star wrote: “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey Hailey Bieber… Thanks for making me better in every way.”

Hailey, 25, shared multiple photos in a post to celebrate the occasion, including a throwback snap from their wedding ceremony, which took place in South Carolina almost a year after they secretly tied the knot.

The snap showed Hailey’s huge wedding veil fully spread out on the ground, featuring the words: “Till death do us part” as the couple kissed in the background.

Other pictures included in the carousel showed them driving together and sharing intimate, romantic moments.

The model wrote: “Four years married to you, the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.”

Famous friends and family, as well as fans of the couple, sent their best wishes and congratulations in the comments under both posts.

Khloe Kardashian left a string of red heart emojis under Hailey’s post, while sister Kim wrote: “I love you guys.”

The pair have been open about their marital life and often share their joys and struggles with fans.

In an interview with GQ magazine in April 2021, Justin opened up about the difficulties he and Hailey faced during their first year of marriage.

The “Peaches” singer said: “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, doing back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust.

“There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying: ‘I’m scared’.”

In August this year, Hailey also opened up about her marriage to Justin and said it takes “a lot of work”, but he is “still the person I wanna be rushing back to”.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.

“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”