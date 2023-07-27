Justin Gaethje on Tony Ferguson’s skid: ‘We play a rough game. It’s so unforgiving’

SALT LAKE CITY – Justin Gaethje rejects the notion that he caused Tony Ferguson’s downfall.

Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak when he battered him en route to a fifth-round TKO to capture the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 in May 2020. Since then, Ferguson has lost four straight and is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz.

Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) looks to snap his five-fight skid against Bobby Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 291 main card at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and Gaethje doubts he is fazed.

“For one, I think he’s crazy enough for that not even to be a possibility,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 291 media day. “I think we play a rough game. It’s so unforgiving. I think he won the first round against Michael Chandler – I think he dropped him. It’s a battle of confidence, a battle of believing in yourself, and there’s no doubt that something like that takes that away from you.

“You have to work hard to get it back. But he’s a fighter, through and through. I’ve got nothing but respect for him. You just hope that all of us have people that love us enough that are willing to have that conversation – that he’s willing to listen, or I’m willing to listen, or any fighter is willing to listen when that conversation needs to be had.”

When asked if Ferguson should hang his gloves up, “The Highlight” said at 39, it’s normal for him to be nearing the end.

“We’re all on a timeline,” Gaethje said. “There’s a beginning and an end, and none of us in our mid-30s are toward the beginning. There’s no doubt about it.”

Gaethje headlines UFC 291 when he rematches Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) for the “BMF” title. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Related

Despite losing skid, Tony Ferguson doesn't plan to retire anytime soon: 'I'm barely hitting my prime'

Why UFC 291's Bobby Green believes Tony Ferguson's career slump is deceiving

Josh Thomson: Tony Ferguson's 'funkiness' would give Conor McGregor a problem

Photos: Tony Ferguson through the years

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie