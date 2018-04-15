Justin Gaethje: ‘I'm Content… That Was the Best I've Ever Felt'

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Everyone expected Justin Gaethje's UFC on FOX 29 main event battle with Dustin Poirier to bring down the house. The two lightweight contenders did not disappoint.

After battling back-and-forth into the fourth round, Poirier finally found a crack in Gaethje's armor and finished the fight. Both men got their shots in and both were constantly on the verge of tipping the scale. It just happened that Poirier was the one to finally swing it to his favor.

As crazy as it may seem, that's okay with Gaethje. Even though he goes into every fight trying to win, a loss doesn't shatter him. As long as his effort is there and fans enjoy what he brings to the Octagon, Gaethje can be okay with ending up on the wrong end of the outcome.

“I didn't get into this sport to win or lose, it's the entertainment factor for me. And I will be known and remembered as one of the most entertaining fighters that ever did it,” Gaethje said after the fight.

“I'm content with what happened, as stupid and crazy as that sounds. I felt so comfortable in there and so good, the best I've ever felt.”

Although he lost the fight, Gaethje was one half of the Fight of the Night, so his entertainment factor earned him an additional $50,000 bonus.