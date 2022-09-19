Justin Fields ignores line of scrimmage, throws illegal pass way from way downfield

What was Justin Fields thinking? (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Fields would probably like to have this one back.

Playing a rivalry game in front of a primetime audience on Sunday, the second-year quarterback made a miscue that wouldn't even qualify as a rookie mistake.

With 10:39 left in the second quarter, his Chicago Bears faced a third-and-10 against the Green Bay Packers. Fields took a shotgun snap, scrambled upfield then completed a first-down pass to Equanimeous St. Brown. Except it didn't count.

The line of scrimmage on the play was Chicago's 20-yard line. When Fields released his pass, he'd reached the 22. This, of course, is not legal.

Justin Fields throws a pass past the line of scrimmage #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ljOyKTIal4 — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 19, 2022

Illegal forward passes happen in the NFL, but they're generally close calls. This most certainly was not. The five-yard penalty and loss of down resulted in a punt to concluded a three-and-out. The Packers converted on their ensuing possession to extend their lead to 17-7.

Not much is expected of the Bears, who did little this offseason to build around their quarterback. Plays like this don't help an already long-shot cause.