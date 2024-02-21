Justin Fields explains why he unfollowed Bears on Instagram

The Chicago Bears are facing a franchise-altering decision at quarterback this offseason, where they need to decide between keeping Justin Fields or starting over with their choice of rookie in the NFL draft.

There’s been plenty of discourse and disagreement about what the Bears should do. While a majority of players — current and former — believe Chicago should stick with Fields, NFL analysts lean in the favor of moving on with rookie Caleb Williams.

But things got interesting when fans noticed Fields wasn’t following the Bears on Instagram, where some believed he closed the door on his time in Chicago. It could’ve been something, or it could’ve been nothing at all.

Fields appeared on the “St. Browns Brothers” podcast on The 33rd Team — speaking publicly for the first time since the end of the 2023 regular season — where he set the record straight about the Instagram drama that’s recently unfolded.

As it turns out, Fields did unfollow the Bears on Instagram — as that was something up for debate — and he explained why.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline. … I’m about to go on vacation, I don’t want to see no football.”

Fans also noticed that Fields notably follows some Atlanta Falcons players, including Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. While Atlanta is a popular trade destination — considering Fields grew up in Georgia — it doesn’t sound like something to read into.

“I’ve been following them for a minute,” he said.

While the Bears haven’t made a decision at quarterback yet — they’re reportedly finalizing a plan ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine — all signs point to them trading Fields and starting over with a rookie.

If that’s the case, there will be a trade market for Fields, where teams have reportedly already inquired about Fields at the Senior Bowl. Look for quarterback-needy teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers to possibly be in the mix.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire