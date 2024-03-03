Justin Bieber's Mom Celebrates His 30th Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Time Goes by So Fast'

Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, said she "had a few good cries this week looking back through photos reminiscing" ahead of the star's special day

Pattie Mallette/Instagram Justin Bieber in throwback photos shared by his mom for his 30th birthday.

To celebrate Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday, his mom took a trip down memory lane!

In honor of the singer’s special day on Friday, Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared an Instagram post chock-full of childhood pictures of the star, from her pregnancy to his teenage years!

Mallette, 48, kicked off the carousel with a sweet photo of a young Bieber rocking a bowl cut and surprised expression, before adding a photo of herself showing off her belly while pregnant with the future star.



In other photos, the young singer rocks a bucket hat — and wears a chair arm cover as a hat — while a newborn Bieber sports a pair of green overalls.

Later in the carousel, Mallette featured some photos of what appear to be Bieber’s preteen and teenage years before returning to today with a shot from the star’s 30th birthday festivities.

In the final photo, the “Baby” singer can be seen ringing in three decades with his loved ones and a large, two-tier cake covered in candles.

Pattie Mallette/Instagram Justin Bieber in a photo shared by his mom.

In the caption, Mallette wrote a sweet birthday message for her son: “30 YEARS! Just like that. Happy birthday Justin.”

“I’m not going to lie I’ve had a few good cries this week looking back through photos reminiscing,” she continued. “Time goes by so fast.”

“It’s been amazing to see you become the man you are today @justinbieber. I’m so honored to be your mom. I love you more than you know,” she added. “I can’t wait to see the great things God has planned for you ahead. You ain’t seen nothing yet!”

Pattie Mallette/Instagram Justin Bieber in a photo share by his mom.

Also honoring Bieber on his 30th birthday was his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who dedicated an Instagram post to the “Yummy” musician on Friday.

Hailey’s post kicked off with a video of the pair — who have been married since 2018 — sharing a smooch. She also included a throwback pic of Justin and a different angle of his birthday cake, as well as several snapshots of the couple over the years.

In the caption, the model wrote, “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are.”

“Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life,” she added.



Read the original article on People.