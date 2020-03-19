Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Share Sweet Kiss as He Calls Her ‘My Quarantine Partner’

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are social distancing themselves amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — but that’s not stopping the newlyweds from sharing some PDA!

The “Intentions” singer, 26, shared a photo of himself and his model wife sharing a smooch in some ski gear on Wednesday.

“My quarantine partner,” Bieber wrote in the caption for the sweet snapshot.

The stars have been making the most of their time away from other people as they practice social distancing together in Bieber’s home country of Canada.

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still.”

“They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” the source added.

In the meantime, Bieber and Baldwin, 23, have continued sharing on social media — and have taken up the Tik Tok dance trend.

On Tuesday, the duo showed off their moves to a mix of Lil Jackie’s “Slidegang!” and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” initially shared on Baldwin’s Tik Tok account and later on her husband’s Instagram.

The “Yummy” singer has been encouraging his followers to practice social distancing as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” Bieber wrote on Instagram in another post on Tuesday. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS!”

“Our grandparents are counting on us,” he added, likely referring to seniors’ vulnerability to the virus.

On Monday, Baldwin shared a series of photos from a previous vacation with Bieber.

“Quarantining,” she wrote in the caption. “but reminiscing on this beautiful trip.. reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for such amazing memories. sending everyone love and good energy!!”