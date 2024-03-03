Justin Bieber Wax Figure Unveiled by Madame Tussauds in Honor of Singer's 30th Birthday

The wax figure is dressed in Bieber's look from his 2021 'Peaches' music video

Madame Tussauds Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new wax figure of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is doing a double take.

In honor of his 30th birthday on Friday, the pop superstar had a new wax figure in his likeness unveiled by Madame Tussauds.

The life-size Bieber statue, which is now on display at the museum's Hollywood, California, location, includes several real-life details to match the musician — including his neck tattoos and the same puffer jacket and outfit he wore in his 2021 music video for "Peaches."

"Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here," the tourist attraction wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!"



Madame Tussauds Madam Tussauds unveils a new wax figure of Justin Bieber

To celebrate the occasion, Madame Tussauds held a birthday party for both the real Bieber and the fake Bieber, inviting fans to stop in for treats, selfies and music in Hollywood to ring in the latest addition to the museum.

The new wax figure is just one of many that Madame Tussauds has created in tribute to Bieber over the years.

According to the museum's website, there have been wax figures modeled after the pop star on display in its museums across the world, in cities including Las Vegas, New York and London.

His first wax figure was introduced in 2011, featuring his then-signature floppy hair and an era-specific outfit. Billboard reported at the time that the figure took nearly four months to complete.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Justin Bieber performs on day three of the Sziget Festival 2022

As he turned 30, Bieber's friends and family have been celebrating him in sweet social media posts.

On Friday, wife Hailey Bieber wished her husband a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a handful of photos of the couple along with throwbacks of a baby Justin.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast," Hailey, 27, wrote in the caption. "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

In addition to his milestone birthday, Justin performed his first solo set in more than a year at Drake's History Club in Toronto last month, ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The performance featured hits such as his remix of SZA’s “Snooze," My World 2.0 singles “Eenie Meenie" and "Baby," and more recent chart-toppers such as “Peaches," “Hold On” and "Ghost."



