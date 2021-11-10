The collection of three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle – will launch in participating Canadian and American Tim Hortons restaurants on Nov. 29.

A lineup of Timbiebs merchandise will also be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants on Nov. 29. More details will be revealed soon.

Watch the Timbiebs TV commercial starring Justin

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are proud to announce a partnership to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise, all inspired by Justin's fanatical love of the Tims brand.

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons announce collaboration to bring new menu and merch items to restaurants in Canada and the U.S., starting with limited-edition Timbiebs Timbits (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons guests in Canada and the United States will get their first taste of the collaboration on Nov. 29, with the launch of a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours.

Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage, iterative journey with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavour combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," said Justin. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.

"What's amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together," said Bagozzi.

"He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he's helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they're going to love. We're really looking forward to what's next."

Story continues

A lineup of Timbiebs merch will also be available in participating restaurants in Canada and the United States on Nov. 29 – more details will be announced soon.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

Credit List

TIM HORTONS



Regional President: Axel Schwan

Chief Marketing Officer: Hope Bagozzi

Senior Director, Marketing Communications: Solange Bernard

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications: Dibba Iran-Parasti

Senior Manager, Media: Anthony Campos

Senior Manager, Communications: Michael Oliveira

Senior Manager, Quebec Marketing Communications: Kevin Albert

Manager, Communications: Meghan Giffin

Manager, Marketing Communications: Nishtha Sharma

Senior Analyst, Marketing Communications: Ashley Hum

Senior Analyst, Marketing Communications: Michael Plewak

Director, US Marketing Communications: Rebecca Eidelstein

Manager, US Marketing Communications: Pamela Estupinan

GUT AGENCY



Accounts

Ryan O'Hagan: Business Director

Laura Cavalcanti: Account Supervisor

Ali Joyaa: Account Executive

Gurpriya Seth: Account Coordinator

Production

Kelly Mark: Senior Producer

Athena Kouverianos: Director of Production

Vivian Poon: Producer

Strategy

Dino Demopoulos: CSO

Will Ramos: Social Strategy Director

Gvantsa Datuashvili: Senior Strategist

Emily Barnes Senior: Content Strategist

Chantal Legge: Content Supervisor

Creative

Brynna Aylward: Executive Creative Director, Creative Lead

Matthew Kenney: Creative Director

Alex Allen Associate: Creative Director

Andy Tamayo: Associate Creative Director

Sophia Kossoski: Senior Art Director

Laura De Santis: Senior Copywriter

Daniel Zhang Art: Director

Chris Vena: Copywriter

Monica Herrera: Designer

Beth Barnes: Creative Resource Manager

Junia Parodi: Creative Manager

THE FRENCH SHOP

Client Service

Émilie Maranda: Account Director

Sabrina Desjardins: Account Manager

Creative Team

Joëlle Fournier: Managing Director, Adaptation

Valérie Forget: Adaptation Director

Brigitte Hébert-Carle: Adaptation Copywriter

Production

Julie Lorazo: Producer



MTL Vendors

La Majeure: Sound Recording and Mixing

Denise Charest: Casting

MEDIAMONKS

Christina Ho: Team Lead

Lajor Cole-Etti: Senior Account Manager

Gustavo Manrique: Project Lead

Tiffany Ko: Account Manager

HORIZON BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

David Mear: Director

Robyn Van Driel: Supervisor

Daniel Sekulovski: Supervisor, Media Investment & Activation

ABMC

Adrianna Lauricella: Vice President

Erika Berg Henty: Account Supervisor

Tatum Treffeisen: Senior Account Executive

CRAFT PUBLIC RELATIONS



Lisa Pasquin: President

Ali Azzopardi: Vice President

REDAPPLECREATIVE

Nik Postinger: Audio Producer

Luke McPeake: Engineer

Holly Williams: Interim Client Success Executive

BOY IN THE CASTLE

Production Crew

Colin Tilley: Director

Jamee Ranta: EP/Producer

Cora Johnson: Head of Production

Clark Jackson: Line Producer

Elias Talbot: Director of Photography

David Cho: Production Supervisor

Kevin Chang: Production Coordinator

Colleen Smith: Improv Coach

Niko Phillipides: 1st AD

Mitchell Dillon: 2nd AD

Kyle Schifflett: 2nd 2nd AD

Camera Department

Quaid Baca: 2nd Unit DoP

Travis Montgomery: CAM OP

Trevor Taylor: 1st AC - A cam

Sharla Cipicchio: 1st AC - B cam

Bryce Platz: 1st AC - C cam

Seth Craven: 2nd AC - A cam

Andy Kennedy: 2nd AC - B cam

Sam Petrov: DIT

Electric Department

Brian "Red" Hickman: Gaffer

Adam Flores: BB Electric

Matt Hall: Electric

Michael Koepke: Electric

Alfredo Rodriguez: Electric

Tomas Magana: Driver

Grip Department

Adam Shambour: Key Grip

Jay Lopez: BB Grip

Richie Warren: Grip

Marissa Castrejon: Grip

Randy Crisco: Grip

Issac Cedano: Grip

Art Department

Brandon Mendez: Production Designer

Duane Russell: Construction Coordinator

Crystal Griego: Art Coordinator

Dean Styers: Art Director

Robb Duncan: Prop Master

Benjamin Minty: Art Lead

Richard Roraback: Set Dresser

James Enrich: Set Dresser

Armando Nunez: Set Dresser

Joshua Ponce: Set Dresser

Alfonso Ariana: Art Driver

Jevon Dismuke: Art PA

Priscilla Medina: Art PA

Tim Madison: FX Operator

VTR and Audio

Rul Yacob: Boom Operator

Ignacio C. Martinez: VTR

Ignacio Martinez: Mixer

Talent

Eileen O'Connell: English Team Member

Thomas Derasp-Verge: French Team Member

Pierce Mayer: Stand-In

Mike Fishbein: Talent Solutions Rep

GRAYSON MUSIC

Ryan Kondrat: DIrector

Chris Masson: Engineer

Kelly McCluskey: Executive Producer

Rich Hamilton: Music Supervisor

ROOSTER POST PRODUCTION

Jordan Giles: Editor

Paul Proulx: Editor

Mariam Fahmy: French Editor

Melissa Kahn: Executive Producer

Soch Nwakaeze: Assistant Editor

Austin Blackmore: Assistant Editor

THE VANITY

Color Facility

Andrew Exworth: Colourist

VFX/ Online Facility

Sean Cochrane: VFX Artists

Kaelem Cahill: VFX Artists

Adam Silcox-Vanwyk: VFX Artists

Andrew Farlow: VFX Artists

Noah Matikainen: VFX Artists

Nicole Labbe: Producer

Stephanie Pennington: Executive Producer

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons announce collaboration to bring new menu and merch items to restaurants in Canada and the U.S., starting with limited-edition Timbiebs Timbits (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The collection of three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle – will launch in participating Canadian and American Tim Hortons restaurants on Nov. 29. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/10/c3517.html