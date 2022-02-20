Justin Bieber Tests Positive For Covid-19, Postpones At Least One Concert Date
Bieber tested positive as of Saturday, but reportedly is feeling okay. He has a show scheduled for Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, but it’s unclear as to whether that will move forward. The Las Vegas show will be made up during the summer, according to representatives. His “The Justice World Tour” began Friday night in San Diego.
More from Deadline
Kodak Black, Two Others Shot At Justin Bieber's West Hollywood After-Party - Update
Justin Bieber Urged To Pull Out Of Saudi Arabia Show By Jamal Khashoggi Fiancée
Justin Bieber Will Become A Digital Avatar, Perform In Virtual Universe With Fan Interaction
The Bieber postponement marks the second high-profile cancellation for a Las Vegas show this year. Earlier, Adele bowed out of a months-long residency, citing Covid-19 hitting her crew and making it impossible to stage her show. Some cynics ween’t buying that excuse, though, citing a number of reported clashes among the production team with the British singer.
Bieber aso has not had a good month. Three people, including rapper Kodak Black, were shot at an after-party following a Bieber concert in West Hollywood. There was no indication of Bieber’s involvement or knowledge of that incident.
Best of Deadline
Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season
What's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & Movies
New On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.