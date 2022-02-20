Justin Bieber Tests Positive For Covid-19, Postpones At Least One Concert Date

Bruce Haring
·1 min read
Justin Bieber has contracted the Covid-19 virus, causing him to postpone his scheduled show tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bieber tested positive as of Saturday, but reportedly is feeling okay. He has a show scheduled for Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, but it’s unclear as to whether that will move forward. The Las Vegas show will be made up during the summer, according to representatives. His “The Justice World Tour” began Friday night in San Diego.

The Bieber postponement marks the second high-profile cancellation for a Las Vegas show this year. Earlier, Adele bowed out of a months-long residency, citing Covid-19 hitting her crew and making it impossible to stage her show. Some cynics ween’t buying that excuse, though, citing a number of reported clashes among the production team with the British singer.

Bieber aso has not had a good month. Three people, including rapper Kodak Black, were shot at an after-party following a Bieber concert in West Hollywood. There was no indication of Bieber’s involvement or knowledge of that incident.

