Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He Saved Himself for Marriage: 'Sex Can Be Kind of Confusing'

Justin Bieber is opening up about the things in his past he wishes he could change.

During the latest episode of the singer’s Facebook Watch series with wife Hailey Baldwin, The Biebers on Watch, one fan asked the couple about any regrets they have.

“[There are] probably a lot of things I would change,” Bieber, 26, said first. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

“I know that sounds crazy,” the "Stuck with U" singer added. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Baldwin, 23, said she understood Bieber’s perspective, but didn’t hold the same regrets.

“I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything,” the model said. “I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing.”

Baldwin and Bieber got engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018 and wed just two months later in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York. Then, in September 2019, they celebrated their marriage again in front of friends and family in South Carolina.

Shortly after the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch aired Friday, Bieber posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed,” the “Yummy” singer wrote alongside a sweet photo of him kissing Baldwin on her forehead.

“You’re [sic] humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband,” the caption continued. “I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰.”

Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette took note of her son’s touching message, commenting on the post, “This makes my mama heart so happy! 😭🙌 So grateful to God. May He bless and keep your marriage strong and healthy forever, growing in love. ❤️.”