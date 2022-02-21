Justin Bieber Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Las Vegas Show

Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The artist's concert, which was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, has been postponed to a later date.

"Due to positive COVID-19 results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," the official statement read. "Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority." The Instagram post further noted that the Las Vegas show has been pushed back to June 28.

A representative told TMZ that he is "feeling OK." Given the postponement of his Las Vegas concert, his Arizona and Los Angeles shows are expected to be delayed as well.

The news comes a week after Bieber was spotted at Super Bowl Sunday with his wife Hailey, along with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.