Justin Bieber and Quavo Perform 'Intentions' for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future Concert

Justin Bieber and Quavo are giving fans a treat with a new performance.

The duo sang their hit collaboration "Intentions," from Bieber's latest album Changes, during Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, hosted by Global Citizen on Saturday.

For the performance, Bieber played the melody on a piano as he sang into his microphone. Meanwhile, Quavo sat on a stool nearby in the same recording studio, wearing sunglasses.

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Bieber has been keeping busy filming projects at home with his wife Hailey Baldwin, including their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, for which they documented at-home activities and candid conversations.

In addition, he released the charity duet "Stuck with U" with Ariana Grande and participated in virtual specials, including Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble for his native Canada.

Meanwhile, Quavo is set to take part in the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday.

Global Citizen/Youtube

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, Global Goal will also feature performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Lin Manuel-Miranda and the original Hamilton cast with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

Global Goal aims to call on citizens to tackle global injustices by using our collective voice to drive change for everyone and everywhere, in addition to ending COVID-19 and building equity for all.

Other celebrities appearing from around the world include Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi.

