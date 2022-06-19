Justin Bieber postpones remaining US tour dates following health diagnosis

Justin Bieber continues to recuperate following his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome last week, which left half of his face completely paralysed, and has announced that he will be postponing his remaining US tour dates.

The US Justice tour shows, which were originally scheduled to take place in June and July, have been suspended until a later date

A statement from AEG Presents, who are promoting the tour, was shared to Twitter this week (June 16) announcing the news: "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday June 24, 2022 will be postponed."



He still plans to retain his non-US dates later in the year, however, should his recovery allow.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

For fans wanting refunds, they are advised to contact their point of sale once the rescheduled dates have been announced

In a video shared to Instagram last week, Justin gave a demonstration of how the rare disorder has affected him, showing how the paralysis on the right side of his face meant he couldn't blink, twitch his nose or smile, also affecting his speech.

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not able to do them," he said at the time. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down."

For support and more information about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, please visit the Mayo Clinic website.

