Justin Bieber’s manager jokes about ‘strange coincidence’ over singer’s Covid diagnosis

Justin Bieber’s manager Scott “Scooter” Braun confirmed that the singer is recovering from Covid-19 and jokingly suggested a “strange coincidence” about the diagnosis.

On Sunday (20 February), it was reported that the “Yummy” hitmaker had contracted Covid-19 a day after kicking off his Justice World Tour in San Diego.

A representative for the singer confirmed the diagnosis in a statement to the New York Times, after his team told fans on Twitter that the forthcoming show in Las Vegas, Nevada, had been postponed to 28 June.

The social media post didn’t specify that Bieber was the one who had tested positive, explaining that the decision to reschedule the show was over “a Covid outbreak within the team” instead.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

Now, Braun has light-heartedly floated a “conspiracy theory” about how his client might have got Covid, while wishing Bieber a quick recovery on Instagram.

In a post on Sunday, Braun suggested that both he and Bieber were exposed to Covid by the same person – Braun’s friend John Terzian.

He posted pictures of Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin, and supermodel Kendall Jenner at the Super Bowl, and wrote: “As many of you know from my past posts this man @johnterzian gave me Covid in December.”

Pointing out that Terzian was also with Bieber at last week’s show, the superstar’s manager added: “I’m not saying Mr Terzian gave Justin Covid… I’m just saying there are multiple variants which gives him multiple ways to strike. Was he upset that Delilah Las Vegas didn’t have an official after party and wanted another bite at the apple?”

Braun was referring to Bieber’s show at the opening of the 1920s-style lounge Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel in July last year.

“We might never know. But am I haunted by these strange facts? Will I lose sleep for many nights in the months to come? Absolutely. We see you Mr Terzian. We see you. And we fear you,” Braun joked, adding, “Love you guys”.

Braun also wrote that he was “excited” for Bieber to return to the stage for the remainder of his tour, after an “incredible” first show in San Diego.