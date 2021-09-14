Justin Bieber Lets His Solid Gold Rolex Do The Talking

Photo credit: Getty Images

Justin Bieber’s Mat Gala look was a study in simplicity and sophistication.

At least, relatively.

While Kid Cudi wore a Louis Vuitton skirt plus a $1 million KAWS x Ben Baller pendant, accessorised with heavy eye liner (black), nail varnish (blue), hair dye (green) and Baby-G G-Shock (pink), Bieber went classic.

Black suit, white shirt and carrying a bag from his own label Drew House, he was accompanied by a similarly monochrome Hailey Bieber (with occasional black power shades).

That left Bieber plenty of room to let his watch to make a statement.

The uber-watch from the uber-watch brand in the uber-watch model is surely the sold gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, which the former teen idol turned semi-credible recording artist showed off under-cuff with all the seasoned panache of a professional wrist model.

Rolex is a stalwart of the red carpet – of course – but the gold-on-gold version of its most sought-after model is some next-level wrist upmanship. This one comes in 18ct yellow gold, with a champagne-coloured dial and matching bracelet plus an 18ct yellow gold dial with engraved tachymetric scale. Developed half a century ago for racing drivers, you’re unlikely to see anyone bombing round Monza in one – for a start it’s approaching 20 grams in weight. It has become something of Bieber’s go-to model lately, accompanying him on trips to Saturday Night Live or dinner dates with Hailey.

It’s not mega expensive (again, relative) – at around £30K you could certainly spend a lot more on a fine watch. The more substantial problem is getting hold of one. Rolex is famously careful with supply, not least of its most head-turning models, and you’d be unlikely to be able to stroll into Watches of Switzerland in Brent Cross Shopping Centre and snap one up. We suspect that’s not an issue for Bieber.

His watch game, as they say, is already strong, being the owner of a Patek Philippe Nautilus encrusted with 255 diamonds (count ‘em!), an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and a Rolex Day-Date II.

Aside from the promotion one of the world’s most famous men gives these brands, you’ve got to think he’s doing them another favour in showing that these storied, iconic watches look just as great (better!) with streetwear as they do with black tie, taking what was arguably once the preserve of serious C-suite dudes to a younger demographic. Or, indeed, the Met Gala – where they can join the pink Baby-G G-Shocks and look all the cooler for it.

