'We’ve reached peak meaningless pop delusion': Justin Bieber's mixes up Israel, Palestine in social media flub
The Canadian singer was quick to delete his message of support for Israel after using the wrong photo
As the war between Israel and Hamas lingers on, members of the public and celebrities are turning to social media to share words of support and offer their thoughts and prayers.
With the spotlight of the world on the region, many find themselves being educated on the longstanding conflict for the first time and are vocally choosing sides.
Canadian singer Justin Bieber turned to Instagram to offer support, posting a "Praying for Israel" graphic. However, some keyboard detectives quickly noticed that the message was overlaid on a photo of Gaza, in ruins.
Though the Canadian singer was quick to delete the story once social media users caught on, some screenshots of the post began circulating online.
Reaction to the social media flub
"We’ve reached peak meaningless pop delusion. Showing the obliterated ruins of Gaza with “Praying for Israel” is a depraved sign of the times," commented one user under the post containing the screenshot.
"Dumb tone-deaf post for sure, but in interest of fairness, he did first do a post saying "Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends," chimed in another Instagram user.
"Not surprising... they follow the trend with zero education, knowledge like sheep," typed in another Instagram user.
"What happened to 'Pray for world peace'? You pray for one 'side' and not for the other, and there will never be peace amongst humanity," mused another commenter.