Justin Bieber Is Hanging Out in One Go-To Pair of Shorts During Quarantine

Checking back in with Justin Bieber on day [insert day here, I have no freaking idea] of quarantine, it's clear that one thing about our boy remains true, even under these extraordinary circumstances: He is still extremely Justin Bieber. By that, of course, I mean he's still the type of dude to get a little sleazy with his look, even for the most mundane stuff.

Case in point: the screaming pink shorts he wore to shoot hoops in L.A. this past weekend. They are big. And knee length. They feature a teddy bear logo on the left leg. The bear, for its part, is wearing a T-shirt with the logo of Bieber's Drew fashion brand on it. Bieber himself is not wearing a shirt at all, naturally (all the better to show off his copious tattoos).

None of this is particularly surprising. This is Justin Bieber we're talking about, after all. He is well-versed in public shirtlessness (and pantlessness). Nevertheless, it's nice to know he's is still out in these streets, keeping his jump shot on point while rocking some loud-as-hell shorts. It's also nice to know that he, like the rest of us, seems to have discovered that one item of clothing that somehow finds itself doing a lot of the heavy lifting in our quarantine wardrobe.

Here he is again, rocking the same shorts—with not just a shirt, but a sweatshirt!—last week.

Honestly, if ever there were a time to lean in hard on the wearing of neon pink basketball shorts with a bear on them, it's now. We all need a little comfort and brightness in our lives, and these are the kind of shorts to provide just that.

Unfortunately, the Drew pair is sold out, but you can channel the vibe with a pair from the equally sun-drenched, SoCal label Pasadena Leisure Club. They're available here, and, as luck would have it, approved by yet another sleazy style icon: Shia LaBeouf.

