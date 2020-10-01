Justin Bieber Thanks Wife Hailey For 'Making Me A Better Man' On First Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber has credited his wife Hailey for making him “ a better man” as the pair celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday night, the chart-topping singer shared a black-and-white photo from his wedding day, showing Hailey in her wedding dress and her epic veil, including an adornment which read “Till Death Do Us Part”.

Heaping praise on his wife of one year, he wrote: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!”

Justin continued: “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!

“Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the launch of his YouTube series earlier this year (Photo: Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images) More

In her own post, Hailey wrote: “One year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

The pair have known each other for years, but began dating seriously in 2018, eventually getting engaged after a matter of weeks.

Last year, Justin reflected on a dark period of “heavy drug use” and “disrespecting women”, writing on Instagram: “It’s taken years for me to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships and change relationship habits.

“Luckily God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’!! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.