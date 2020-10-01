Justin and Hailey Bieber mark first wedding anniversary with sweet messages

Justin Bieber told wife Hailey he wants to make her “wildest dreams” come true as he wished her a happy wedding anniversary.

The pop heartthrob and the model tied the knot in 2019 and celebrated their first anniversary with gushing Instagram posts about each other.

Yummy singer Justin, 26, thanked Hailey for making him “such a better man” and vowed to always put her first.

Sharing a black and white snap from their wedding day, he wrote: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!

“You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!

“My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!

“I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!”

“Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl,” he added.

Hailey, 23, also shared images from their nuptials, as she called her husband “my person”.

She captioned the pictures: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

Many of Justin and Hailey’s celebrity friends congratulated them on reaching the milestone, with model Kendall Jenner posting a heart emoji and cover girl Ashley Graham writing: “It’s already been a year!!??? Congratulations!”

The couple first met in 2009 after Hailey’s famous uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, got her tickets to Justin’s Today appearance.

They dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting, then rekindled their romance in June 2018.

The pair tied the knot in secret in New York in September 2019 then later threw a lavish wedding celebration for their friends and family.