Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Shut Down the Grammys Red Carpet with Their Style — and Passionate Kiss!

Brittany Talarico
·3 min read
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Johnny Nunez/Getty

The Biebers have entered the building — and they're making us blush.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber made a bold style statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, dazzling everyone with their looks. Justin's exaggerated oversized suit paired with mega Crocs and a hot pink beanie offset his wife's simple, understand glamour.

Hailey, 25, brought her effortless, cool girl supermodel vibe to the Grammys, posing alongside her husband, 28, in a white silk strapless Saint Laurent gown teamed with a romantic loose braid and multi-strand necklace.

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other, showing some PDA on the carpet and stealing a few kisses in front of the camera.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste Earns 11 Nods as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R. Score Big

Bieber's latest album Justice earned him a record-setting eight Grammy nominations this year, marking the first time the musician has been up for record of the year, song of the year and album of the year all at once. His smash hit love song "Peaches" — which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 100 last March and quickly became the song of summer 2021 — earned Grammy nominations in the best R&B performance (his first ever R&N nomination), song of the year, best music video and record of the year.

According to the legions of Beliebers on the Internet, "Peaches" is very much a love song from Justin to Hailey as the lyrics appear to nod to the couple's relationship. To celebrate the single's release last year, the duo also got matching peach tattoos.

The Grammy Awards mark the Biebers first joint red carpet appearance since Hailey's health scare last month.

Hailey, 25, was hospitalized in Palm Springs for stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain, she shared in a statement on her Instagram Story on March 12.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night!

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Bieber Released from Hospital After Doctors Find Blood Clot on Brain: 'Home Now and Doing Well'

Bieber added, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Justin "never left her side" after the health scare.

"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available," the source said

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Says the 'Most Beautiful Part' of Life Is Justin Bieber on His 28th Birthday

The insider added: "He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

