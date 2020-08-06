Justin Bieber shares photos of moment he was baptised alongside wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the Premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Justin Bieber has shared photos of the moment he and wife Hailey Baldwin were baptised together.

The Sorry singer said they had made the commitment to their Christian religion in front of friends and family as he posted images of the pair during the ceremony to Instagram.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life," the 26-year-old wrote.

"Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

The Mail Online reports the baptism took place in Idaho last month while the husband and wife were on a road trip.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have been open about how Christianity plays a big part in their lives and their marriage.

Baldwin, 23, previously told Elle that their belief in God was a core part of their relationship. She said: “Being able to share that with each other—to have that bond of faith and spirituality—is so [critical] for us.

“It’s the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It’s everything.”

The couple met as youngsters when Baldwin's famous uncle Alec Baldwin got her tickets to Bieber's Today appearance but their friendship grew later on through the Hillsong church.

While they married in secret in 2018, last September saw them throw a lavish second wedding celebration.

Baldwin’s father Stephen and both their families were believed to have been among the guests, along with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as well as Usher, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls, Kenny Hamilton and Scooter Braun.