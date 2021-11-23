Justin Bieber just revealed his sweet nickname for wife Hailey in birthday post

Despite being quite the celebrity 'it' couple now, it's safe to say that (like most relationships) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have had their fair share of ups and downs. From meeting for the very first time back in 2009, up until their wedding date in 2019, these two really have had quite the modern day romance.

So, with that in mind, we decided to take a look back at their relationship timeline, starting with the most recent update.

22 November, 2021: Justin took to Instagram to celebrate Hailey's 25th birthday, sharing an emotional message to his wife whilst simultaneously revealing the v sweet nickname he has for her.

"To my beloved birthday squish," he wrote, alongside a series of loved-up couple photos. "My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you and I will never stop protecting you."

BRB just grabbing some tissues.

The 27-year-old singer continued: "You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that."

Okay, our hearts ~officially~ just melted. And the post clearly went down a real birthday treat with Justin's 205 million Instagram followers too, racking up over six million likes in less than 12 hours. More squish content pls.

Check out the rest of Justin and Hailey's relationship timeline...

2009 - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet for the first time, after her dad [actor Stephen Baldwin] introduces them. The whole moment was caught on Vine (RIP), which doesn't exist anymore, but Justin retweeted the video in 2016 with the caption, "Haha. Amazing"

February 2011 - Hailey attends the premiere of Bieber's Never Say Never at the Regal E-Walk 13 in Times Square, New York City. The singer confirms his relationship with Selena Gomez the same month, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Photo credit: Getty Images

September 2011 - Hailey shows her support for Justin and Selena's relationship with a tweet which reads, "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word".

November 2014 - Photos start to circulate amongst fans of Hailey and Justin at Hillsong church together, along with Kendall Jenner.

Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Attend Hillsong Church NYC - http://t.co/BL1ADmJ70z pic.twitter.com/uR1CSrkBBt — Justin Bieber Zone (@JustBieberZONE) November 10, 2014

December 8, 2014 - Hailey denies she and Justin are romantically engaged, after the rumour mill suggests they're getting cosy. She tells E! News in a video interview, "I've known [Justin Bieber] since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years. We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

December 15, 2014 - Bieber also denies the rumours with a selfie on Instagram with the caption: "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise [sic]".

December 27, 2014 - But wait! The pair are spotted having dinner at Mr. Chow and heading back to his, and then pictured having breakfast together the next morning! Is this a thing? Hailey says no, sharing a tweet asking people to "quit the stories".

January 2015 - Justin and Hailey bring in the New Year together, and share a video from the party on Instagram.

January 23, 2015 - Kendall Jenner shares a pic from a Clippers game on Instagram, in which Justin and Hailey look preeeetty close as they share a cheek-to-cheek kiss.

July 2015 - The pair get matching 'G' tattoos to honour a girl at their church, Georgia, who suffers from Lissencephaly.

December 2015 - While Selena and Justin's relationship is making headlines for being on again and video footage of him serenading her in a bar does the rounds, Hailey shares a photo on Instagram wearing his sweatpants. Hollywood Life reports he commented on the pic with "Gimme back my sweats dick," to which Baldwin replied "No sorry they look better on me".

January 2016 - The pair bring in the New Year together (again), with a trip to Anguilla with Bieber's family. Both of them chronicled the trip on Instagram, where they went Instagram official with a kiss.

February 2016 - Hailey insists it's something casual, telling E!, "He's about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

August 2016 - Woah woah woah. Justin unfollows Hailey on Instagram and is photographed with Sofia Richie, whom he also goes Instagram official with, which causes a lot of drama with his on/off beau Selena Gomez. Gomez writes, "If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did."

August 2016 - April 2018 - Things go quiet between Justin and Hailey, as he continues things with Selena Gomez. They unfollow each other on social media, don't hang out with mutual friends together, and weren't pictured in church at the same time.

Jelena ended their most recent relationship attempt in March 2018.







May 2018 - Justin and Hailey are in touch again. Hooray!

Photo credit: Getty Images

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," she tells The Times about their rekindled friendship. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that."



June 11, 2018 - The pair are spotted at church together and then later at a Miami club, this time getting a bit cuddly. Rumours that they're dating again start to swirl.

June 13, 2018 - The pair are pictured loooving paparazzi attention in New York, putting on a show and playing up to the cameras.

June 17, 2018 - Fans capture a video of the couple making out on Brooklyn Bridge for everyone to see -

Justin also shares a video of Hailey on his Instagram stories, prompting fans to call this relationship "Instagram official" again.

June 29, 2018 - Justin and Hailey go to multiple church services and also swimming in Washington, while a source confirms to Entertainment Tonight that these two are definitely dating. Unsurprisingly.

My dad was hot-tubbing with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin this weekend and had no clue until he came home and showed me his pictures... #justdadthings pic.twitter.com/jUTS7SZm2K — Jaycie Roth (@JaycieRoth) June 25, 2018

July 1, 2018 - The pair are pictured making out again, and, er, also filmed directing traffic after their car breaks down in The Hamptons.

#JustinBeiber & Hailey Baldwin casually directing traffic around their broke down Benz😳 #TheHamptons pic.twitter.com/rGWAPMSZtO — Allison Ackerman (@BeachBlondeBOS) July 2, 2018

Photo credit: Getty Images





July 8, 2018 - Surprise! Justin and Hailey are apparently engaged. TMZ reported Justin popped the question in the Bahamas, saying two eyewitnesses saw the engagement go down. "Everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen," the site says. "Justin then proposed in front of everyone."

July 9, 2018 - Justin's dad Jeremy shares an Instagram post with the caption, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" Proud of what, eh?

July 10, 2018 - Bieber confirms the engagement with an emotional Instagram post, where he calls Hailey "the love of his life". The full caption reads,

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!! [sic]"

July 10, 2018 - Hailey shares the happy news on Twitter with her 1.2million followers, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️"

July 28, 2018 - Justin releases new song with DJ Khaled, 'No Brainer', and fans are speculating about whether certain lyrics refer to Hailey Baldwin's Met Gala date with Shawn Mendes. The lyric in question is:

"You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer/ It ain't that hard to choose.

Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer."

Does this, by any chance, refer to how Justin felt about Hailey while she was spotted out with Shawn? This miiiight help explain why it all happened in such quick succession, and also why both Shawn and Hailey very quickly denied being romantically engaged - despite the fact they looked very into each other on the red carpet in May.

July 30, 2018 - Wait, is the wedding happening sooner than we think?! Biebs hinted at it during a conversation with paparazzi. When asked what was next career-wise following his latest tune 'No Brainer' being released, Justin flashed a grin at Hailey Baldwin, and said "What's next? Getting married."



August 5, 2018 - Hailey shares the love for her future husband on Instagram, after teaching pastor at Hillsong Church Nathan Finochio shares a picture with Biebs on Instagram. "LONG HAIR DON’T CARE #LETTUCE", he wrote, while Hailey left the comment, "Idk who the boy on the right is but he looks FINE from the back 😍"

August 6, 2018 - Have Hailey and Justin taken their commitment to the next level with a dog? Let's hope so, because it's bloody cute and we want to see more of it please.

August 9, 2018 - Justin explains why he and Hailey were crying in those photos during a hike. "You've got good days and you got bad days," Justin later told fans in video obtained by TMZ. "It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

August 10, 2018 - Biebs is papped holding a copy of pastor Timothy Keller’s 2011 bestseller, The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God. Getting some advice before tying the knot, eh Justin?

August 14, 2018 - Sources tell TMZ that Hailey and Justin aren't planning on getting married until next year, despite their quick engagement. "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue," a source said.

It's also believed Hailey's cousins Alaia and Ireland Baldwin are bridesmaids.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

Photo credit: Instagram Stories/Hailey Baldwin

September 4, 2018 - In an interview with Australian Magazine Stellar, Hailey Baldwin explained how she is "beyond excited" to be engaged, and is making light work of ignoring the negativity that has surrounded her and Justin Bieber's relationship.

"I don’t think it’s affected me really," she mused. "I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."

September 7, 2018 - Kendall Jenner, whom was rumoured to be dating Justin Bieber once upon a time, and is long-term pals with Hailey Baldwin is asked how she feels about the whirlwind engagement on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"Whatever makes them happy", she responded I'm friends with both of them. Everybody's happy, that makes me happy."

Seems fair.

September 14, 2018 - Everyone thinks Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have already tied the knot. Here's why...

They were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York City yesterday, and TMZ reports that he said to a member of staff: "Thanks for keeping it on the DL".

Ooooooooo.

But after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York City, everyone thought they had pulled off a secret wedding. But, in a since deleted Tweet (as if things couldn't get any more cryptic), Hailey squashed those rumours, writing "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"

Hmmmmmm.

September 19, 2018

Woah woah woah. According to Hailey Baldwin's uncle and actor Alec Baldwin, his niece and Justin Bieber HAVE married in secret, despite the model tweeting and deleting a denial of the rumours. Speaking with Access at the Emmys, Alec commented, "They just went off and got married and I don't know what the deal is."

People corroborated this last week, after a source said of Hailey and Justin's marriage, 'They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

Photo credit: Getty Images

September 20, 2018 - Hailey Baldwin sat down with Coveteur to get personal about the rollercoaster of her life, exclaiming, "Well, I got engaged. I think that's probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that's probably top."

Cute!

September 23, 2018 - Justin and Hailey are reportedly working on their prenup (supposing they're not yet married).

TMZ reports that both have found themselves a lawyer to work through the proceedings, with Justin apparently taking advice that it would be insane not to protect his rumoured £190m fortune. Hailey is apparently worth around £1.5m.

September 25, 2018 - For a while there, everyone was confused about whether or not Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had already got married. But considering they're apparently working on a pre-nup, we're guessing they're still just engaged. Or not. Who knows...

But at least Hailey's cousin, Ireland Baldwin, seems as out-of-the-loop as we are.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ireland said: "I have no idea what their situation is.

"I think they're just taking things slow. They're just kissing all over the world. They're just kissing and loving and having fun, and I think people take little details and get too caught up in them, and they're looking too hard. Just let them kiss!"

September 1, 2018 - Justin has been introducing Hailey to people as his wife! Does this mean they're already married?

During a visit to the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, who have dedicated an exhibit to Biebs, The Windsor Star newspaper say Justin 'very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife' during the visit, before the museum's official Instagram page referred to him as her husband.

Along with a photo of "I ❤️you forever-Hailey B" scrawled on a chalkboard - presumably by Justin, right?", they captioned an Instagram photo, "I ❤️you forever-Hailey B". We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband 😊). @haileybaldwin @justinbieber".

If the wedding has happened, when do we get to see the pics, please?

October 2, 2018 - A reporter asked Hailey's *rumoured* ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes if he was performing at her wedding to Justin Bieber, and the answer was just as awkward as you'd expect.

"Am I going to sing at the wedding? I, I, of course I would sing," he stuttered. "I have not been invited yet but I'm sure something will happen soon."

Hailey and Shawn went to the Met Gala together earlier this year, and though he shared a lot of cosy looking Instagrams afterwards, Hailey clarified in an interview that they were still just friends. She told The Times UK, "We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman, but I am single."

Hmm. Has any hanging out happened since the engagement news, though? And will he get an invite to the wedding?

October 18, 2018 - er, you GUYS! Hailey and Justin apparently just confirmed to a fan that they are married. Nona Melkoni, 16, was sat beside the couple at a restaurant recently when she asked them what the deal is.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona told Us Weekly. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super-sweet!”

October 22, 2018 - After confirming to a fan that they are indeed married, more details about Justin and Hailey's secret wedding have emerged, with People claiming the city hall nuptials was her idea because she wanted to prove how serious they are about each other.

"The city hall marriage was her idea", their source says. "It was ‘you and me against the world'...Let’s show [everyone] we’re serious and it’s not just some crazy fling.”

Speaking of how Baldwin wants a very equal relationship, the insider continued, "Hailey is a very bright girl. She’s not just blindly adoring Justin and doing whatever he wants,” said the source. “She’s wanted to be with Justin for a very long time."

October 31, 2018 - Justin Bieber has officially become the thirtiest man on Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin posted this picture yesterday to announce her new campaign for Pretty Little Thing. Justin obviously thought she looked like a total babe, because he commented, "Holy crap this is hot."

November 11, 2018 - Justin just revealed his nickname for Hailey... and it's definitely something. He uploaded a new picture of the two of them kissing to his Instagram page, captioning it 'Hunny buns punkin'.

Well, okay then.

November 14, 2018 - Justin just revealed *another* nickname of his for Hailey Baldwin, sharing a steamy portrait of them by the sea with the caption, "My little bean."

November 17, 2018 - Hours after Justin Bieber made his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Instagram official by calling her his "awesome wife" on his page, Hailey has officially changed her Instagram handle to @HaileyBieber.

Photo credit: @HaileyBieber - Instagram

November 21, 2018 - Hailey Baldwin Bieber is a total festive vibe as she shared videos singing along to Justin's Christmas album on Instagram Stories. Hailey belted out the lyrics "Your lips on my lips, that's a merry merry Christmas" from 'Mistletoe' with the cute little reindeer filter on.

November 23, 2018 - Justin's mum posted a sweet tribute to "daughter" Hailey on her birthday. Writing on Twitter, she said: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!”



HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!! 🎉🎈🎊❤️💕😘♥️😁🙌👏🍁👌👸🏼 — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) November 22, 2018

Cute!

November 24, 2018 - In case you didn't know, Justin and Hailey are totally in love and they don't care who knows it. And the newlyweds gave us a full-on love fest when they attended the Toronto Maple Leafs game in Canada.

As well as rocking matching 'Mr. and Mrs. Bieber' Maple Leafs jerseys, fans also caught the pair enjoying serious makeout sesh during the game.

November 27, 2018 - While we're chuffed that Hailey and Justin are super happy and in love and wanted to tie the knot as soon as possible yada yada yada, we were a bit miffed their secret ceremony meant we didn't get to see the model in a big white wedding dress.

But thankfully, that isn't the case, after a source told People they're also planning to cement their marriage in front of family and friends with an "open" celebration.

"They want to openly celebrate their marriage," the source said. "This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin. They are still planning a wedding and a religious ceremony.

"After being married for a few weeks, they both realised that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony."

We'll get a glimpse inside the nuptials, right?

December 18 2018 - Justin Bieber is straight up flirting with his wife Hailey Bieber née Baldwin on Instagram, tagging her in the comments section of a meme which reads, "I challenge you to tag someone you think is cute".

Cringe? Cute? Probably both!

December 22, 2018 - Christmas came early for the Bieber family! Hailey and Justin both took to Instagram Stories to introduce the newest addition to their family: a cute af puppy called Oscar Bieber.

Photo credit: @justinbieber - Instagram

Already naming Oscar their ‘dogson’ and their new ‘Christmas baby’, the couple seem very much in love with their new pup as they all have a nice cuddle in bed.

Our hearts have officially melted.

January 9, 2019 - Justin Bieber flirts with his wife Hailey in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, which shows a polaroid of her hanging out with two of her pals on New Year's Eve.

"Rang in the New Year with these lovely ladies🎆🎇 @keliamoniz@lauralentz #LauraLooks21," Hailey wrote, along with the black and white photo.

Justin replied, "Babe are those ur knees [sic]," he wrote, insinuating that Hailey's boob looked like the top of her knee. Harsh, Biebs.

Photo credit: Hailey Baldwin

January 15, 2019 - Even though Justin and Hailey are already married, reports reveal that the couple are still planning a wedding ceremony with friends and family.

Sources told Page Six that the pair are in "full-on wedding planning mode" and have even sent out "Save the Dates" for 28 February, so pop the date in your diary in case you get a belated invite! They didn't give a location, so they're still keeping us guessing...

January 16, 2019 - Hailey Bieber's mother-in-law aka Justin Bieber's mum Pattie Mallette shares an adorable selfie with her daughter-in-law kissing her on the cheek.

"What a gift! 😍", she wrote to her 2 million followers. Cute!

January 18, 2019 - Hailey Baldwin is spotted at Revelry Event Design offices. Why is this interesting? Well, this is the events company that organises the Kardashians' legendary Christmas parties. So will these guys also be behind Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding ceremony (reminder: the couple got officially married in a low-key ceremony in September, so this upcoming event for family and friends to celebrate with them).

January 22, 2019 - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly postponed their wedding (again), because some of their guests of honour couldn't make the last date they'd agreed on.

According to TMZ, the couple's 400 guests were told yesterday that their wedding was being rescheduled for the third time, because apparently some must-have loved ones couldn't make the March 1 date, and they want everyone there. Let's hope nobody had bought their plane tickets!

The insider claims the couple "initially panicked and started to scramble for another date", before realising they are technically already married, so there's no need to rush things with the big ceremony.

January 25, 2019 - Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly looking for the perfect "tropical" destination for their wedding ceremony, and honestly we've never wanted an invite more. After postponing the nuptials three times due to family members availability, People reported that they 'both want their wedding to be perfect', likely in an exotic location.

"Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding," the insider commented. "Although they are already married, they both want their wedding to be perfect. Hailey is working closely with their planner and figuring everything out. She is very excited to plan her wedding."

Photo credit: Getty Images

February 7, 2019 - Justin and Hailey give their first interview as a married couple, covering Vogue’s March issue. In it, the pair touch on everything from Justin's one-year celibacy before he met Hailey, to why they got married so quickly. They then alluded that Justin may have cheated on Hailey earlier on in their relationship.

Justin had what he calls a "legitimate problem with sex", and so abstained from it for a year. "God doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.

"I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour."

Read more from that interview here.

February 13, 2019 - Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tied the knot in secret, so the real confirmation that they had got married came when she changed her Instagram handle from @HaileyBaldwin to @HaileyBieber.

A move, the model explained to Bustle, was strange in the beginning, but a no-brainer when it came down to it. "It took some getting used to, for sure," she commented of her new surname. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting. I'm very proud of my family name.

"I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!"

Fair enough.

March 15, 2019 - According to reports, Justin and Hailey are going through a difficult time. Us Weekly says the couple is working through a rough patch amid Justin’s own mental health struggles, and it hasn’t been easy.

A source told the outlet that his friends “are concerned about his relationship with Hailey,” adding that they’re “still having trust issues and a hard time".

“He still wants and needs her to be his wife and she wants to support him,” the source added. “But it’s hard when he’s going through all of this.”

However, a different source told the outlet that neither intends to leave the other. PHEW.

March 26, 2019 - Justin is thirsty for Hailey, and wants everyone on Instagram to know about it.

The singer shared a photo of Hailey in a white vest and pants on his Instagram grid, wearing a necklace from his clothing brand, Drew House. He captioned it "that's my toe", pointing out his foot next to Hailey's torso. He also shared a photo to his Instagram Story of Hailey lounging on the bed, with the caption, 'Hi lover'.



Talk about PDA, eh?

Photo credit: Instagram Stories/Justin Bieber

March 27, 2019 - Justin Bieber is already talking about children with Hailey Baldwin, apparently.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, the singer has "always wanted to be a young father", and is hoping to have kids relatively soon. While Hailey is apparently also keen, she is a little more flexible with her timeline - and wants to start a family 'in the next 20 years'.

The source went on to add that the couple just want to be make sure they're fully ready for the responsibility of children first, adding "Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married, and Justin being in a good mental state."



Could mini Biebers be running around sooner than we think?

April 15, 2019 - Justin Bieber is out here trolling wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram, and she is not loving it.





"The internet gotta chill 😂😂😂😂 Jailey for real," he wrote, along with an edit of his face and torso with Hailey's blonde hair and Adidas tracksuit. The photo merges together Hailey's latest photoshoot for JD Sport and Adidas with Justin's body, and yeah, it's pretty terrifying.

Hailey seems to think so too, commenting, "Lolol I hate this," before Justin's mum Pattie Mallette added, "NO please make it stop 😆🙅🏻♀️😂."

April 29, 2019 - Hailey Baldwin shuts down any rumours that she and Justin Bieber are trying to start a family, through the medium of Kendall Jenner's Instagram.

Kendall shared a meme with the caption "when pregnancy's in the air", which shows a woman breathing in and out of a plastic bag - suggesting she's trying to avoid breathing in any of the oxygen containing 'pregnancy'.

Hailey commented on the post: "AHHHAHAHAAA exactly", suggesting she feels exactly the same way about introducing mini Biebers into the equation. Maybe one day though, right?

Photo credit: Instagram/Hailey Baldwin

May 7, 2019 - Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Baldwin's older sister, is asked about her plans to marry Justin Bieber in a public ceremony, and gives a somewhat mixed response.

She told Us Weekly, "We will see. Who knows what their plans are." Hmm, okay, okay. She added: “They’re very up and down, so I just [know] I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats—we don’t know!"

Up and down? With wedding plans or their relationship? Agh.

May 28, 2019 - Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have reportedly put their wedding plans on hold 'until they're ready', and are instead choosing to focus on improving the singer's mental health.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram in March, Justin wrote: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me."

Since, a source has told People that the couple aren't planning on rushing into their nuptials, commenting, "Hailey keeps supporting [Justin]. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy."

June 6, 2019 - Surprise! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have reportedly picked a date for their wedding, and it's quite soon! A source close to the couple told Us Weekly said they've decided not to put their wedding off any more, and instead are hoping to do it on the anniversary of getting married last September.



"They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,” the insider commented. Now this is a ceremony we really can't wait to see.

30 August, 2019 - Justin shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking his wife for her love and support.

Sharing a video of himself singing at church, he wrote: "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.

"I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds."

Hailey commented on the post: "so proud of who u are."

Justin has been open about his mental health struggles, so we're pleased to see that Hailey is there for him in the tough times.

September 30, 2019 - Justin and Hailey get married! Yes, technically they tied the knot officially in a New York courthouse last year. But 30th September was their big ceremony for friends and family at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

According to TMZ, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were in attendance, along with Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott. Usher, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Jaden Smith were also on the guest list. And, of course, Justin’s manager Scooter Braun. And Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and her cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

